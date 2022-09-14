Davis: “Like Marxists Always Do, They Turn on Their Allies Very Quickly”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined Laura Ingraham to discuss how the President and Attorney General have turned the DOJ and law enforcement agencies into their own political campaigns: Image credit: The Article III Project, Fox News, YouTube.

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Tuesday, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss how President Biden and Attorney General Garland have turned the DOJ and law enforcement agencies into their own political campaigns:

“We started out where they were going after Trump for non-crimes of keeping his presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. Now they’re going after his supporters, they’re going after his supporters for apparently the non-crime of questioning an election. You have to have a predicate crime in order to have grand jury subpoenas and warrants. What’s the crime they’re investigating? Questioning the election. We’re not a Third World, Marxist hellhole, yet. I’m not understanding how the Biden Justice Department thinks that they can investigate these as crimes,”Davis said.

“Well it’s pretty amazing. This Geoffrey Berman allowed BLM and Antifa to destroy New York City from June of 2020 until he got fired, and so it’s amazing that he’s coming out now to criticize Barr, but what’s more amazing is Barr was just last week the Democrats’ hero selling his book, and now they’ve quickly turned on him. Like Marxists always do, they turn on their allies very quickly. Now the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are investigating Bill Barr,” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



For more information please visit https://article3project.org