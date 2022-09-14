CDC Admits Agency Gave False Information on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring Info to Public

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted that Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis was not performed by the CDC on adverse reactions to various COVID vaccines submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) throughout the majority of 2021. Image credit: CDC.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has publicly conceded that the agency had provided completely inaccurate information regarding its COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring to the public.

In a letter to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) dated September 2 – that was later revealed to the public on September 12 – Dr. Walensky admitted that Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis was not performed by the CDC on adverse reactions to various COVID vaccines submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) throughout the majority of 2021.

This runs contrary to claims that the agency made in several documents in February 2021, when they said that they had already started RPP analysis.

“CDC performed PRR analysis between March 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022,” Walensky said. “CDC also recently addressed a previous statement made to The Epoch Times to clarify PRR were not run between February 26, 2021, to September 30, 2021.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



However, it was later revealed that the CDC did not conduct the promised PRR analysis, claiming in July that their reasoning for not doing so was that it was beyond its responsibility. However, when questioned by The Epoch Times in July, CDC official Dr. John Su contradicted this claim, stating that the agency had indeed begun performing PRRs in February 2021 and continues to do so; however, the CDC would later state that Dr. Su was mistaken.

“CDC performed PRRs from March 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022,” a spokeswoman stated in August, and that statement was later backed up by Dr. Walensky’s letter to Senator Johnson, with the CDC chief admitting that she knew that her agency had purposely given out information proven to be false.

However, Senator Johnson noted in response to Walensky that she neglected to give any explanation for why the CDC had provided falsehoods in regards to its promised PRR analysis.

“Your letter lacked any justification for why CDC performed PRRs during certain periods and not others,” Johnson replied. “You also provided no explanation as to why Dr. Su’s assertion…completely contradicts the CDC’s [initial] response…as well as your September 6, 2022, response to me.”

Johnson then went on to insist upon an explanation for the false information, as well as why the CDC failed to perform the promised PRRs, saying that the “overall lack of transparency is unacceptable particularly in light of CDC’s inconsistent statements on this matter.”