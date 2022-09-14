Broward Detectives Arrest Off-Duty Deputy For DUI, Reckless Driving After High Speed Crash

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own deputies, Deputy Carlos Hernandez, 36, and charged him with DUI serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a Broward County deputy on Tuesday on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence following a car crash that left a man injured earlier this year.

According to authorities, Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, at BSO’s Public Safety Building. He faces several charges including DUI Serious Bodily Injury to Another, DUI with Damage to Property or Person of Another, Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving Causing Damage to Person or Property.

According to BSO’s traffic homicide investigators, around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, Deputy Hernandez was driving his unmarked BSO vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, westbound on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Hernandez was off-duty at the time. The investigation revealed that Deputy Hernandez was traveling at a peak speed of 77 miles per hour approximately five seconds before crashing into the rear of a 2018 KIA Sportage. Deputy Hernandez’s speed at impact was 71 miles per hour. The posted speed limit on that road is 45 miles per hour.

As a result of the impact, the victim’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled onto its roof. The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



BSO detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Detectives noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Deputy Hernandez’s breath, several hours after the crash occurred. Detectives also listened to the dispatch recordings and noticed that Deputy Hernandez’s speech was slow and slurred. Following the crash, Deputy Hernandez was suspended with pay.

As a result of the investigation, detectives determined that Deputy Hernandez operated the vehicle “in a reckless manner, displaying a willful or wanton disregard for the safety and/or property of others.”

“It is never ok to drive under the influence or in a reckless manner that puts lives at risk. Too many lives and too many families have been destroyed by such actions. We will make sure that those who break the law, including our own employees, are held to account when they commit crimes,”

Deputy Hernandez was hired by BSO on September 12, 2017. Following his arrest on Tuesday, his status changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.