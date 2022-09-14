A Twitter Tornado Erupted Over Spicy Nuggets and Two Words Used By Chick-fil-A

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches. File photo: Ken Wolter, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Bible says, “A gentle answer turns away wrath.” However, not when a grown man complains about a lack of spicy chicken nuggets in his hometown. Even with a war in Ukraine, raging inflation, monkeypox, and a plethora of other world problems, hungry and annoyed Don still finds time to complain about being without spicy chicken nuggets.

So, hungry and annoyed Don tweeted Chick-fil-A a message and embedded a photo of an angry bull with bizzarro eyeballs.

Someone at Chick-file-A graciously answered his tweet instead of just hitting the delete button. “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!” they responded with professionalism and niceness.

Stop the bus.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



C. Douglas Golden, in a commentary for the Western Journal, also took hungry and annoyed Don to task. “The problem, unfortunately, is that Don is black, Chick-fil-A is Christian and left-bubble Twitter saw an opportunity to pounce. Here’s blue-check publicist Tenille Clarke insisting the chain “explain yourself – QUICKLY.” A short clip of a black man saying, “What do you mean by that?” was attached:

And the woke posse went wild with indignant tweets: 1,600 comments and more than 8,000 retweets as Twitter users huffed and puffed.

“Yes, it seems like plenty of trigger-happy Twitterers put the original poster’s race and the fact he was asking about fried chicken together, along with the word “community,” and conclusively deduced Chick-fil-A was being racist,” Golden mused.

And Chick-fil-A caved to the clucking crowd.

“The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a company representative replied, according to the New York Post. “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

It was not a poor choice of words at all. The poor choice was giving in to woke wackiness.

But I’m wondering if this was just a fake twitter tantrum by bored beef-lovers, instead of a social media mob cock-a-doodle-doing for a perceived injustice.

Alas, will the spicy food defamation/discrimination story become a mindless topic among the coached and poached ladies (I meaning talking persons) at “The View?”

And by the way, why didn’t hungry and annoyed Don buy his processed chicken nuggets at McDonald’s and pour on the hot sauce? Problem solved without the whining and crowd-mongering.