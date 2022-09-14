ADVERTISEMENT

A Twitter Tornado Erupted Over Spicy Nuggets and Two Words Used By Chick-fil-A

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Chick-fil-A
A Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches. File photo: Ken Wolter, Shutter Stock, licensed. 

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Bible says, “A gentle answer turns away wrath.” However, not when a grown man complains about a lack of spicy chicken nuggets in his hometown. Even with a war in Ukraine, raging inflation, monkeypox, and a plethora of other world problems, hungry and annoyed Don still finds time to complain about being without spicy chicken nuggets.  

So, hungry and annoyed Don tweeted Chick-fil-A a message and embedded a photo of an angry bull with bizzarro eyeballs. 

Someone at Chick-file-A graciously answered his tweet instead of just hitting the delete button. “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!” they responded with professionalism and niceness.  

Stop the bus. 

C. Douglas Golden, in a commentary for the Western Journal, also took hungry and annoyed Don to task. “The problem, unfortunately, is that Don is black, Chick-fil-A is Christian and left-bubble Twitter saw an opportunity to pounce. Here’s blue-check publicist Tenille Clarke insisting the chain “explain yourself – QUICKLY.” A short clip of a black man saying, “What do you mean by that?” was attached: 

And the woke posse went wild with indignant tweets: 1,600 comments and more than 8,000 retweets as Twitter users huffed and puffed. 

“Yes, it seems like plenty of trigger-happy Twitterers put the original poster’s race and the fact he was asking about fried chicken together, along with the word “community,” and conclusively deduced Chick-fil-A was being racist,” Golden mused. 

And Chick-fil-A caved to the clucking crowd.   

“The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a company representative replied, according to the New York Post. “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

It was not a poor choice of words at all. The poor choice was giving in to woke wackiness.   

But I’m wondering if this was just a fake twitter tantrum by bored beef-lovers, instead of a social media mob cock-a-doodle-doing for a perceived injustice.  

Alas, will the spicy food defamation/discrimination story become a mindless topic among the coached and poached ladies (I meaning talking persons) at “The View?”  

And by the way, why didn’t hungry and annoyed Don buy his processed chicken nuggets at McDonald’s and pour on the hot sauce? Problem solved without the whining and crowd-mongering.  

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

