WATCH: Video Captures Texas Teen Horrifyingly Plow Down Man In Wheelchair, Dragging Him and Fleeing Scene

AUSTIN, TX – A Texas teenager is in police custody after being caught on video running over a man in a wheelchair, dragging him under his vehicle for several feet, and then leaving the scene of the accident without even slowing down, according to the Austin Police Department.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17, was arrested on Friday and is currently being held in Travis County Jail after police say he ran over a man in a powered wheelchair in a parking lot on North Lamar Boulevard on September 3, just prior to 10 a.m.

In surveillance video footage of the shocking incident released by Austin authorities, the victim can be seen slowly crossing the parking lot in his wheelchair; as he approaches the left side of the frame, he raises his hand, appearing to signal an approaching driver to slow down.

At that point, a pickup truck allegedly driven by the suspect, Avila-Banagas, comes into frame and, without slowing down or making any apparently attempt to avoid a collision, runs directly into the victim. Horrifyingly, the pickup continues driving, and the victim can be seen being knocked off of his wheelchair and then run over by the vehicle, which dragged him for several feet, with the driver not attempting to stop and render aid. The pickup than can be seen speeding away.

The victim was spotted and aided by a passing Austin Fire Department truck that witnessed the accident, and the victim was rushed to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Avila-Banagas, was charged with failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Austin authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.