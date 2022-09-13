ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeSocietyU.S. News

WATCH: Video Captures Texas Teen Horrifyingly Plow Down Man In Wheelchair, Dragging Him and Fleeing Scene

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

In surveillance video footage of the shocking incident released by Austin authorities, the victim can be seen slowly crossing the parking lot in his wheelchair; as he approaches the left side of the frame, he raises his hand, appearing to signal an approaching driver to slow down. Image credit: Austin Police / YouTube.
In surveillance video footage of the shocking incident released by Austin authorities, the victim can be seen slowly crossing the parking lot in his wheelchair; as he approaches the left side of the frame, he raises his hand, appearing to signal an approaching driver to slow down. Image credit: Austin Police / YouTube.

AUSTIN, TX – A Texas teenager is in police custody after being caught on video running over a man in a wheelchair, dragging him under his vehicle for several feet, and then leaving the scene of the accident without even slowing down, according to the Austin Police Department.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17, was arrested on Friday and is currently being held in Travis County Jail after police say he ran over a man in a powered wheelchair in a parking lot on North Lamar Boulevard on September 3, just prior to 10 a.m.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

In surveillance video footage of the shocking incident released by Austin authorities, the victim can be seen slowly crossing the parking lot in his wheelchair; as he approaches the left side of the frame, he raises his hand, appearing to signal an approaching driver to slow down.

At that point, a pickup truck allegedly driven by the suspect, Avila-Banagas, comes into frame and, without slowing down or making any apparently attempt to avoid a collision, runs directly into the victim. Horrifyingly, the pickup continues driving, and the victim can be seen being knocked off of his wheelchair and then run over by the vehicle, which dragged him for several feet, with the driver not attempting to stop and render aid. The pickup than can be seen speeding away.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The victim was spotted and aided by a passing Austin Fire Department truck that witnessed the accident, and the victim was rushed to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Avila-Banagas, was charged with failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Austin authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Kari Lake, A Conservative Powerhouse For Pro-America…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Is the Alex Jones – Sandy Hook Lawsuit About…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Two Megalomaniac Leaders Side-By-Side On The Same…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,112

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS