Teacher Facing Termination After Caught on Video Telling Students to Call Pedophiles “Minor Attracted Persons”

By Christopher Boyle
pedophiles
At Franklin High School in El Paso, English teacher Amber Parker, 53, was filmed by a student allegedly defending child molesting pedophiles, with the 18-second video clip posted on TikTok, according to the school district. File photo: Roman Chazov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EL PASO, TX – A Texas teacher placed on administrative leave after being caught on video telling the students in her class to refer to pedophiles as “minor attracted persons,” or “MAPs,” is now facing termination from her job after a vote by the school board.

At Franklin High School in El Paso, English teacher Amber Parker, 53, was filmed by a student allegedly defending child molesting pedophiles, with the 18-second video clip posted on TikTok, according to the school district.

“Stop calling them that. You’re not allowed to label people like that,” she can be heard saying in the clip. “We’re not gonna call them that. We’re gonna call them MAPs, minor attracted persons. So don’t judge people just because they wanna have sex with a 5-year-old.”

The context of Parker’s statement is not clear, as the video is an isolated clip and does not show what lead up to her statement. The El Paso Independent School District did not reveal what occurred beforehand to spark the classroom discussion.

According to spokesperson Liza Rodriguez on Friday, the school district was informed of the incident last week and immediately launched an investigation. Parker was placed on paid administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible loss of her job.

“After a thorough investigation was conducted, on September 6, 2022, during a Special Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a decision to notify a Franklin High School teacher of proposed termination,” she said. “Any allegation of potential misconduct is investigated thoroughly, and the safety of our students is a top priority.”

The El Paso School District’s Board of Trustees reached a unanimous vote last Tuesday to begin termination procedures against Parker; the next step in the process is a Texas Education Code-governed appeals process.

Daniel Call, the Board’s Vice President, said that he at first thought that Parker had been kidding around and her quote taken out of context, but as the investigation into the incident progressed he said that the teacher’s dismissal was absolutely necessary.

“Initially I was shocked and horrified when I saw the video. Then when I heard that she was trying to be sarcastic, I felt bad for her,” he said. “However, when the district’s investigation into this situation helped me understand the full story, I have no doubt that terminating this teacher is the right thing to do. Any reasonable person that heard the results of the investigation would vote to terminate her.”

