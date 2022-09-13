Op-Ed: King Charles Recommends Military Campaign And Trillions of Dollars To Save The Planet

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In 2021, King Charles, a key member of the World Economic Forum, gave a speech at the COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow in Switzerland. File Photo: Licensed, Frederic Legrand – COMEO, Shutterstock.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – King Charles, a major player in the climate crisis carbon emissions hoax, is a key member of the World Economic Forum (aka Great Reset, New World Order – NWO). In 2021, Charles gave a speech at the COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow in Switzerland. You can listen to the speech and read the transcripts.

Excerpts:

We also know that countries, many of whom are burdened by growing levels of debt, simply cannot afford to go green. Here we need a vast military style campaign to marsh the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at his disposal far beyond global GDP, and with the greatest respect, beyond even the governments of the world’s leaders. It offers the only real prospect of achieving fundamental economic transition. So how do we do it? First, how do we get the private sector all pulling in the same direction? After nearly two years now of consultation, CEOs have told me that we need to bring together global industries to map out in very practical terms what it will take to make the transition. We know from the pandemic that the private sector can speed up timelines dramatically when everyone agrees on the urgency and the direction. So each sector needs a clear strategy to speed up the process of getting innovations to market.

My questions: What is a military style campaign? Who are the members of the military campaign? Are they going to make citizens submit to climate mandates and policies (i.e., climate lockdowns, social credit tax, consumption of bugs with no meat allowed, electric vehicles or no cars, rationing of energy, apartment pods instead of owning homes and property)?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



My questions: Will the NWO use a food shortage hoax and an energy shortage hoax to force citizens to comply? Will hungry and freezing people give away their freedom for food and heat?

My questions: Who is the man Charles asserts has trillions of dollars at his disposal? Who has that much money? The Pope, an Arab oil tycoon, the Rockefeller or Rothchild families. Or does Charles want citizens from every country to give up their money to save the planet and humanity? Since the climate crisis is a ruse, what will the WEF do with our money? Is the plan to put every person (except the wealthy elites) on a universal basic income to redistribute the wealth?

“The prince said that, while governments can bring billions of dollars to the effort, the private sector has the potential to mobilize trillions of dollars,” according to a 2021 article for BBC News.

Again, how do private citizens come up with trillions of dollars?

“You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” says Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum. Is he talking socialism, communism, fascism, Marxism, or a combination?

Read an excerpt from Chapter 12 – COVID Lockdowns Morph to Climate Lockdowns from Marc Morano’s book, “The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown” on his website.

In 2021, The Guardian (which is funded by Bill Gates) blared this headline: “Global Lockdown Every Two Years Needed to Meet Paris CO2 Goals—Study.” The article, by Fiona Harvey (Guardian’s environment correspondent), reported, “Carbon dioxide emissions must fall by the equivalent of a global lockdown roughly every two years for the next decade for the world to keep within safe limits of global heating, research has shown.”

The Biden administration (aka the Deep State) and radical Democrats are pushers of the climate crisis hoax in the USA and the WEF meetings. Barack Obama, John Kerry, and AL Gore are the foremost climate cultists.

Citizens must unite and stand against the New World Order cabal. Share this information on social media. Vote in the November election. Read alternative media sources. And pray daily for our land of liberty and for citizens in the United Kingdom.

The rulers of both the United Kingdom and the United States must be exposed for their climate crisis hoax and their totalitarian agenda for a global empire.