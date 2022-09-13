ADVERTISEMENT

19 Year-Old Arrested For Murder After Plan to Pull Armed Robbery on Drug Dealer Goes Wrong

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jordan Matthew Neal
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested 19 year-old Jordan Matthew Neal, of Belleview, for second degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

According to authorities, at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Monday, September 12, 2022, MCSO received a call regarding an individual at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim stated he was robbed at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road in Ocala, and someone there was possibly dead. When deputies arrived at the Greenway Trailhead, they located a white male, later identified as Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18, who was deceased.

During the investigation, Neal responded to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and requested to speak to a detective. It was determined that Neal and Dalzell, who were both armed, met with two individuals with the plan to rob them of marijuana. Neal and Dalzell met with the two individuals in a vehicle, Dalzell sitting up front and Neal sitting in the back. Dalzell pulled his firearm and pointed it at the driver, at which time the driver pulled his firearm, pointing it at Dalzell. Neal attempted to pull his firearm; however, it was taken away by the other individual in the vehicle. Dalzell and the driver began firing at each other; the driver was shot in the hand and Dalzell was fatally shot. Neal fled from the vehicle after his firearm was taken.

According to detectives, since Dalzell and Neal executed a plan to rob the two individuals at gunpoint during a pre-arranged drug buy, Neal was charged with second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He is held on a $100,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.

