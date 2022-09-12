Op-Ed: Two Megalomaniac Leaders Side-By-Side On The Same Continent – What Are The Odds?

According to a July 2022 article in the New York Post, nearly 60 percent of Americans disapproved on President Joe Biden’s job performance, the lowest rating of any modern president while a July 2022 national poll from Abacus Data found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s approval rating is the lowest number ever recorded, with a 51 percent disapproval rate. File photo: Gints Ivuskans, Shag 7799, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The United States and Canada are neighbors. The USA is a transcontinental country located primarily in North America. The largest country in North America is Canada. The border between Canada and the United States is the longest international border in the world.

U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Canada website excerpts:

The United States and Canada have a profound and multifaceted partnership and alliance, strengthened by shared values and interests. Our bilateral cooperation reflects our common history, ideals, and mutual commitment to address the most challenging bilateral, multilateral and global issues. The United States and Canada are indispensable allies in the defense of North America. The strength of this mutual commitment is illustrated by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the centerpiece of the U.S.-Canada military relationship. U.S. and Canadian forces jointly conduct aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning in defense of North America. The United States and Canada share a longstanding commitment to cooperation in the Western Hemisphere in support of democracy, rule of law, human rights, economic growth and opportunity, free trade, humanitarian assistance, and sustainable development.

President Joe Biden of USA.

According to a July 2022 article in the New York Post, nearly 60 percent of Americans disapproved on Biden’s job performance, the lowest rating of any modern president.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

A July 2022 national poll from Abacus Data found that Trudeau’s approval rating is the lowest number ever recorded, with a 51 percent disapproval rate.

What are other commonalities of these two elected leaders – Wanna-Be dictators?

“You Sit On A Throne Of Lies” is a memorable quote by Buddy The Elf (aka Will Ferrell), the protagonist of the 2003 holiday family-comedy film “Elf.” He gave this proclamation to the counterfeit Santa.

Alas, both rulers meet Buddy’s criteria as Biden and Trudeau declare falsehoods to their citizens concerning freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion.

Biden and Trudeau are coronavirus fearmongers, online censorship cultists, and climate crisis hoaxers.

Czar Biden blasted the peaceful protest of the Freedom Convoy in Canada, along with Trudeau.

“After fully endorsing the summer riots of 2020, that left, oh, dozens dead caused billions in damage, property damage, arson and looting, and thousands of cops injured, now all of a sudden, Biden, he’s now urging the Canadian prime minister — the gutless, cowardly Trudeau — to squash the peaceful freedom convoy in Ottawa, apparently by any means necessary,” asserted Hannity at Fox News.

Both Biden and Trudeau are cheerleaders for The World Economic Forum (aka The Great Reset, The New World Order) – a cabal for a global totalitarian empire with autocrats at the top of the power pyramid.

Read what the U.S. State Department website says about the WEF, “Announced by President Biden at the COP26 World Leaders Summit, the First Movers Coalition was created through a partnership between the U.S. State Department’s U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and the Office of Global Partnerships, and the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Energy.”

“Canadians elected Justin Trudeau as prime minister of Canada. Not as a disciple of Klaus Schwab. Then again, this sort of thing is a recurring pattern. So many examples of exist it would make a citizen’s head spin–if they understood the nature of the condition.” Canadians didn’t elect Trudeau to work for the World Economic Forum.

Yes, this is the same WEF that wants citizens to do away with farm animals, eat bugs, throw away fossil fuels, drive electric cars, live in apartment pods, and implant chips into brains and bodies. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” declares Klaus Schwab and his loyal minions.

Resources:

“The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck. “The roadmap to stopping the Great Reset begins with fully understanding what the free peoples of the world are up against…”

In his new book “The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” the most controversial man on earth Alex Jones gives you a full analysis of The Great Reset, the global elite’s international conspiracy to enslave humanity and all life on the planet.

What does God say about rogue rulers?

“He has brought down rulers from their thrones, and has exalted those who were humble.” (Luke 1:52)

“Say to the king and the queen mother, “Take a lowly seat, for your beautiful crown has come down from your head.” (Jeremiah 13:18)

Citizens of America and Canada must unite and speak out against the regimes of Biden and Trudeau.