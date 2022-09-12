Op-Ed: Is the Alex Jones – Sandy Hook Lawsuit About Jones or More About Setting Legal Precedence for Censorship?

Alex Jones, with his wife Erika Wulff Jones, sits in the bed of an armored truck before leaving a rally protesting stay at home orders. Austin, TX, April 18, 2020. File photo: Vic Hinterlang, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Alex Jones, founder of Infowars, is certainly the most controversial conservative media outlet host in America. Nonetheless, claiming the Sandy Hook atrocity was a hoax designed to further gun control efforts landed him in a lawsuit.

Nonetheless, the First Amendment also went on trial along with Jones.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

According to a 2022 article on The Project Censored website, “A Texas jury ruled that internet personality Alex Jones pay $49 million for defaming the parents of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre. Starting a decade earlier, Jones had claimed that the shooting was a hoax. He argued that crisis actors played the victims and the children never existed.”

Although Jones admitted he was wrong and apologized, he was found guilty. But was freedom of speech pounded? Yes. Was the First Amendment pulverized? Yes.

A 2022 opinion piece at RedState declared the court’s verdict was “wrong and dangerous” as the jury ordered a judgment of $42.5 million in punitive damages.

Big tech censors Jones:

According to a 2018 opinion piece in The Western Journal, “The removal of Alex Jones’s content from various social media mediums is still sending shock waves through the free world. It turns out there are indeed limits to free speech on the internet even when you are obeying all the relevant laws…Shielding Jones’s Info Wars from censorship actually has almost nothing to do with Jones at all. In reality, it’s about protecting content creators from censorship. The question is who ultimately decides what is acceptable and what isn’t?…There are those on the left who today may be celebrating the removal of Jones’s content from mainstream platforms, but what they don’t realize is the censorship Rubicon has been crossed…Today it’s Alex Jones, but who will it be tomorrow?”

Johan Goldberg, in a 2018 opinion piece for Townhall, expressed no love for Jones, but disagreed with censorship of Jones. “Dropping Jones isn’t the problem. Using hate speech as the excuse is — because the definition of hate speech is often simply any speech the left hates. That these private corporations seemed to coordinate with each other offers a glimpse of a future in which Big Internet silences dissident voices from the right.”

In 2018, Democrat Bill Maher defended freedom of speech for Jones while blasting the left for social media censorship. Watch Maher’s video and tweet.

This clip from Bill Maher is excellent pic.twitter.com/AYzGbfQZdt — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 18, 2018

“Alex Jones, who is not my friend and tells crazy lies about me, is thrown off Twitter and Facebook and a few of the platforms. Well, if you’re a liberal, you’re supposed to be for free speech. That’s free speech for the speech you hate. That’s what free speech means. We’re losing the thread of the concepts that are important to this country. If you care about the real America sh*t or you don’t. And if you do, it goes for every side. I don’t like Alex Jones, but Alex Jones gets to speak. Everybody gets to speak.”

According to the National Coalition Against Censorship, “It’s not about Alex Jones.”

I agree. It’s not about Alex Jones. The censorship cabal is after us.