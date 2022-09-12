Katie Hobbs Criticized As “Coward” for Refusing to Debate Opponent Kari Lake; First Time Governor Debate Won’t Take Place In Decades

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Citizens Clean Election Commission had offered Katie Hobbs an invitation to go head-to-head with Kari Lake in a debate that would have been broadcast on television, but Hobbs has once again steadfastly refused to do so, as she has done several times in the past. YouTube.

PHOENIX, AZ – Katie Hobbs, who has served as Secretary of State of Arizona since January 2019 and is the Democratic nominee in its 2022 gubernatorial election, is refusing to engage in a proposed October Citizens Clean Election Commission debate with her Republican rival for the office in the November 2022 election, Kari Lake, drawing criticism from some political commentators.

The Citizens Clean Election Commission had offered Hobbs an invitation to go head-to-head with Lake in a debate that would have been broadcast on television, but Hobbs has once again steadfastly refused to do so, as she has done several times in the past.

Her reasoning for not wanting to debate Lake in a public forum, according to Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, was due to the MAGA Republican candidate’s opposition to abortion and gun control, and her embracement of conspiracy theories spread by former President Donald Trump that widespread election fraud had cost him the 2020 election.

“Secretary Hobbs remains willing and eager to participate in a town hall style event,” DeMont said during a Zoom meeting with Citizens Clean Election Commission officials and A rep. for Lake. “Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake would just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The GOP primary debate featured four candidates who were criticized for constantly talking over, insulting, and interrupting each other.

The Zoom meeting drew some scrutiny when representatives for both candidates strayed from the topic of the debate format and instead began slinging mud on their opposing campaign’s talking points, although DeMont was allowed to go on unchecked for some time as opposed to Lake rep. Timothy LaSota, who was shut down almost immediately.

However, commentators are pointing out that Hobbs’ refusal to debate Lake based on her conservative views ultimately makes her look weak, especially in light of numerous other Democrats running for Arizona office in November against Trump-aligned candidates with similar viewpoints who appear to have no problem going publicly head-to-head with them.

In addition, others have claimed that Hobbs’ public speaking skills would not measure up to the more outgoing Lake’s, and that the Democrat is attempting to avoid embarrassment; however, in running for governor, Hobbs has an obligation to the public to take on all comers, they say.

.@katiehobbs makes it official: she’s refusing to debate @KariLake.@AZCCEC gave her 7 days to work with Lake and Clean Elections staff on ground rules for a debate. Hobbs still declined. Voters will not get to see Lake and Hobbs face each other on a debate stage. pic.twitter.com/AJPUChCk1C — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) September 11, 2022 Wow.



The Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor refuses to even debate her Republican opponent.



So meet the next Arizona Governor:@KariLake https://t.co/zLPZ3fYXas pic.twitter.com/fX6U5mqYSL — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 11, 2022

However, the Citizens Clean Election Commission – which oversees the Citizens Clean Elections Act, a system established in 1998 that offers public funding for election campaigns for candidates running for statewide public offices – has given its staff seven days to try to push Hobbs to participate in the October 12 debate by offering changes to the format.

Hobbs – who also skipped the Clean Elections debate with her Democratic primary challenger, Marco Lopez – is the first candidate to refuse public debates since the Citizens Clean Election Commission was formed, and unfortunately, that may come with consequences; one of them is giving ample fuel to Lake to brand her foe a “coward” while on the campaign trail.

“Facing criticism and taking responsibility for your record in front of the voters is one of the most basic qualifications of leadership,” Lake said. “Hobbs is failing at it spectacularly.”