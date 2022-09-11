Op-Ed: Will Biden’s Congress Cabal Work Overtime Until Election Day To Lambaste Liberty?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Joseph Biden delivers a speech from at the podium at the Democratic National Nominating Convention. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2016. File photo: Mark Reinstein, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I have an Election Day vision. King Joe Biden, dressed in an orange sweat suit with a Halloween wig on his balding head, rides a stick-horse in front of the White House while shouting, “The MAGA monsters are coming! The MAGA monsters are coming!” Secret Service agents and First Lady Jill chase after him in a panic. Napping in the guestroom, the Obama’s sprint to the window and scowl.

Folks, I jest. But like former Senator Republican Ron Paul, in the interim, I am concerned about how the Deep State tyrants are “desperate to pass as much liberty-destroying legislation as they can, while Democrats still control both chambers of Congress and the White House.” Paul, the patriot, is the founder of Campaign for Liberty.

Paul lists what he perceives as their five major legislative priorities before the coming elections:

Joe Biden’s “assault weapons ban” that would outlaw the most popular rifles in America.

A “continuing resolution” budget bill to fund the government, but filled with all kinds of Green New Deal goodies and other waste rolled into it.

A “Central Bank Digital Currency” (CBDC), which Joe Biden ordered the Federal Reserve to hurry to development.

More expansions of the federal police state. Already, they’ve funded 87,000 new IRS agents and put Obama-era radicals back in charge at the IRS. Now they want to pass Patriot Act 2.0 to expand their surveillance of everything you do.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which is always a vehicle for statist policies that have nothing to do with national defense. Previous NDAAs have included everything from surveillance and indefinite detention of Americans to abortion policies.

Will the sneaky snakes try to pass legislation while the rest of the country is focused on the voting polls? Yes, that’s what sneaky snakes do.

Citizens can research these topics and contact their state representatives and voice their views. Converse on social media. And vote in November.