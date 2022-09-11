Op-Ed: My Brain May Barf Over Charlie Crist’s Reaction to Czar Biden’s Speech; Says He Is “So Damn Proud” of President Biden

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial election in Florida, said he is “so damn proud” of President Biden for the disunifying, destructive, dangerous speech from hell the president delivered last week in which he demonized MAGA Republicans.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Before you read this column get your barf bag ready – it’s that nauseating. In Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-Fla) campaign video, the devious Democrat praised King Biden and reiterated the propaganda that “Democracy is at stake.” More rhetoric that democracy is dying via conservatives.

See the spectacle on DeSantis War Room Twitter.

“How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it,” Crist proclaimed.

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

Argh. I’m feeling queasy over the sleazy. And shaky over the faky. I’ve got the urge to purge.

Babbling over Biden’s rhetoric, Crist oozed with admiration,

“God love him. God love him, and I do… and he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it.

Creepy Charlie is so proud of Creepy Joe – that proclamation in and of itself – is creepy.

According to recent results at the Florida Politics website, “Fresh polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a 5-percentage-point lead on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.”

Okay, my brain cells have stopped barraging and my squeamish stomach is feeling better.

An Insider Advantage poll for Fox 35 Orlando found about 50% of likely voters in Florida favor the Republican incumbent for re-election. About 45% plan to vote for Crist, a former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman.

Okay, I’m putting my barf bag away.