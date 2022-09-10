Op-Ed: The Real Battle For The Soul Of America Is Not Republicans vs Democrats; It’s God vs Satan

File photo: Ricardo Reitmeyer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings.” (1 Peter 5:8-9, NIV)

Go to the official website of the U.S. White House and you’ll see the heading, Remarks by President Biden on the Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation for his recent speech at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” –George Washington

Joe Biden asserted, “I ran for President because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. I still believe that to be true. I believe the soul is the breath, the life, and the essence of who we are. The soul is what makes us “us.”’

Czar Biden is correct about one thing; the battle for the soul of our sovereign nation is raging. The Deep State cabal (aka shadow government) has tried to kick God out of America for decades.

Satan has tried to kick God out since the beginning of his rebellion in Heaven then on Earth. Hence, Satan promises, manipulates, intimates, coerces, controls, torments, persecutes, oppresses, possesses, and lies – and he uses humans to do his bidding.

Satan is called the “father of lies” in the Gospel of John. Jesus was addressing a group of religious leaders in Israel, who were accusing him of being from Satan. Jesus responded by saying they were liars and children of the Devil for refusing the truth. So, Beelzebub (another name for Satan) is not only the father of lies, but of those who suppress the truth. He was the first to use projection by saying the opposite of what is true and blaming it on the righteous children of God. He is a false accuser and a deceiver.

Satan cares not what political party you serve; as long as you deny and defy the religious foundation on which America was birthed. Deny the faith of the founding fathers and the bedrock of the Constitution and he dances with delight.

The Deep State cabal has created a radical lefty liberal group from the Democrat party; however, a sane group of freedom-loving Democrats remain and will not be hijacked.

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” –Abraham Lincoln

Socialism, communism, fascism, Marxism, or a combination of these are the tools Satan uses to dominate, enslave, and harm humanity.

“The goal of socialism is communism.” –Vladimir Lenin

“I’m afraid, based on my own experience, that fascism will come to America in the name of national security.” –Jim Garrison

“Marxism requires that we destroy God, because government must become God. And the only way for government to become God is to destroy the concept of God.” –Ted Cruz

Czar Biden continues, “The soul of America is defined by the sacred proposition that all are created equal in the image of God. That all are entitled to be treated with decency, dignity, and respect. That all deserve justice and a shot at lives of prosperity and consequence. And that democracy — democracy must be defended, for democracy makes all these things possible.”

Who does Biden serve? Who does the Deep State cabal serve?

American is not a democracy. America is a Constitutional Republic. And that’s why King Biden said “democracy” 31 times in his speech of rhetoric ranting as he raised his fists into the air. The puppet master of the Deep State wrote the poisonous speech of propaganda, not puppet Joe.

Czar Biden concludes: “And may God protect our nation. And may God protect all those who stand watch over our democracy. God bless you all. Democracy. Thank you.”

The agenda of the Deep State is to divide our nation and destroy our nation.

Read the book of Revelation. God wins. Satan loses.