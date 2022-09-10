Op-Ed: The Gestapo FBI of the Deep State Cabal Continue Terrorizing Trump and Conservatives

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Media executive and political strategist Steve Bannon joins Alex Jones after arrest to rally patriots for new revolutionary war on information. Credit: MSN / Infowars / Banned Video.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The tentacles of the shadow government reach deep into the branches of government and the law of the land. It’s like a rogue octopus that hides in the deepest of crevices in our land of liberty.

On YouTube watch James at his show called the Black Conservative Patriot. He discusses “35 Trump Allies Raided by FBI,” according to freedom-fighter Steve Bannon and confirmed by Charlies Kirk.

Folks, you will not find this information on mainstream media mafia – they left our great country long ago. And Fox News journalists/hosts can only say what Rupert Murdoch (owner) says they can say.

“Many people’s confusion over the current ownership structure of Fox News likely stems from Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 … However, while Disney bought 21st Century Fox, the Murdoch family retained control of the news business. In March 2019, Fox News became part of Fox Corporation…However, the Murdoch family holds a majority 39 percent stake in Fox Corporation,” according to Market Realist.

“I have not yet begun to fight,” proclaimed Bannon in handcuffs in a video clip. On September 9, Steve Bannon joined Alex Jones live via Skype and gave an exclusive interview after his “politically motivated arrest under false charges.” Go to Warroom.org to watch Bannon’s alternative news outlet.

According to Bannon, the cabal on Capitol Hill and The New World Order tyrants are in a panic because they are losing as USA patriots get onboard as they see our civil liberties melting away. And the insanity of radical lefty liberals. Bannon asserted the cabal is trying to deplatform us; bankrupt us; and put us in jail. “But, we are winning.”

“The liberties of our country, the freedoms of our civil Constitution are worth defending at all hazards; it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. We have received them as a fair inheritance from our worthy ancestors. They purchased them for us with toil and danger and expense of treasure and blood. It will bring a mark of everlasting infamy on the present generation – enlightened as it is – if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or to be cheated out of them by the artifices of designing men.” –Samuel Adams

Czar Joe Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia made it clear. The covert regime is coming after freedom-loving conservatives and any American citizen that supports the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

Why do you think King Biden used the word “democracy” 31 times in his speech and only used the world “Republic” two times? America is not a democracy. America is a Constitutional Republic. Go read your history books.

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” –Abraham Lincoln

Biden said the GOP is “dominated, driven, and intimidated by MAGA Republicans.” He verbalized a target on the backs of conservative politicians and citizens. The fearmongers believe if they take down our conservative leaders – then citizens will cringe and cower in the corner.

But, let’s go back to the beginning. As soon as God kicked Satan out of Heaven, the evil creature devised an ongoing plan against humanity. The church in the USA has underestimated Satan – I have underestimated Satan. We’ve all been so busy living our own lives that we neglected the decades-old agenda of Satan to “steal, kill, and rob.” The enemy has infiltrated our government and works tirelessly to turn America into a member of the New World Order (aka the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum).

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” –John F. Kennedy

But, we know that God created Satan. And Lucifer (another name for Satan), the prideful and jealous angel, tried to usurp God the Creator. And Baal (another name for Satan) has worked relentlessly to coerce and compel humans to worship him.

God’s people carry a target on their backs. But, guess what? God wins.

Citizens, the time is now to wise up, stand up, and speak up. Vote in November. And stay on your knees in prayer.