Texas Child Still Suffering Debilitating Effects of Unexplained “Brain Bleed” Six Months Later After Sudden Collapse

BOSQUEVILLE, TX – To this day, a Texas child is still suffering the debilitating effects of a brain hemorrhage that his family says came completely out of nowhere six months ago, with his future quality of life still uncertain.

Colter Clements, 9, spent 37 days in the hospital after the unexpected event, after which he was taken to an aggressive inpatient rehab facility in Dallas; today, he still requires hours of daily therapy and a full-time nurse that has strained his parents’ finances, although a neighborhood fundraising event has helped greatly in that regard.

On March 6, Colter was on spring break with his family when he suddenly complained to his brother, Cooper, that he felt like his “head exploded,” according to the boys’ father, Jason Clements. His brother took him to see their mother, Jill Clements, at which time he complained of head pain and suddenly collapsed.

“He just kind of walked up and said, ‘Mom, my head hurts, and kind of fell down on the ground,” she said. “And then eyes rolled back in his head, and we called 911.”

Weather conditions delayed Colter’s transport to a children’s hospital in Fort Worth, which may have exacerbated his neurological damage further; surgery relieved pressure in the child’s brain, after which he remained mostly in heavy sedation for weeks as he slowly healed.

After awaking and undergoing therapy, Colter was able to return home, and now attends school a few days a week. And while the shockingly unexpected brain hemorrhage may have altered the boy’s life forever – he still has issues with walking and understanding some things – Jason Clements was just happy to finally give his son some sense of normalcy once again.