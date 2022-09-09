ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

HealthSocietyU.S. News

Texas Child Still Suffering Debilitating Effects of Unexplained “Brain Bleed” Six Months Later After Sudden Collapse

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Colter Clements
Colter Clements, 9, spent 37 days in the hospital after the unexpected event, after which he was taken to an aggressive inpatient rehab facility in Dallas; today, he still requires hours of daily therapy and a full-time nurse that has strained his parents’ finances, although a neighborhood fundraising event has helped greatly in that regard. Image credit: Colter’s Journey / YouTube.

BOSQUEVILLE, TX – To this day, a Texas child is still suffering the debilitating effects of a brain hemorrhage that his family says came completely out of nowhere six months ago, with his future quality of life still uncertain.

Colter Clements, 9, spent 37 days in the hospital after the unexpected event, after which he was taken to an aggressive inpatient rehab facility in Dallas; today, he still requires hours of daily therapy and a full-time nurse that has strained his parents’ finances, although a neighborhood fundraising event has helped greatly in that regard.

On March 6, Colter was on spring break with his family when he suddenly complained to his brother, Cooper, that he felt like his “head exploded,” according to the boys’ father, Jason Clements. His brother took him to see their mother, Jill Clements, at which time he complained of head pain and suddenly collapsed.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“He just kind of walked up and said, ‘Mom, my head hurts, and kind of fell down on the ground,” she said. “And then eyes rolled back in his head, and we called 911.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Weather conditions delayed Colter’s transport to a children’s hospital in Fort Worth, which may have exacerbated his neurological damage further; surgery relieved pressure in the child’s brain, after which he remained mostly in heavy sedation for weeks as he slowly healed.

After awaking and undergoing therapy, Colter was able to return home, and now attends school a few days a week. And while the shockingly unexpected brain hemorrhage may have altered the boy’s life forever – he still has issues with walking and understanding some things – Jason Clements was just happy to finally give his son some sense of normalcy once again.

“We just knew that when he got here, he would flourish and thrive, and that’s exactly what he’s done,” he said. “Being home with his brother, his pets, all of his things, his hamster, his cats, everything, it just brings a smile to his face and because of that he works hard to do what he needs to do to get back to where he was before.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: We Refuse The New World Order And We Refuse To Be…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: A Dynamic Duo to the Rescue – Exposing Fiend…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Australian Citizens Are Rallying Against the Great…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,099

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS