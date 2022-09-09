Op-Ed: “The Great Conspiracy Theory” Turns Out To Be “The Great Truth”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

While addressing a Business Roundtable in March 2022, President Joe Biden said there is “going to be a new world order” that must be led by the United States. File photo: Jessica Girvan, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Great Reset is operating as the greatest coup d’état of the twenty-first century. What type of insane human beings would desire and demand a global empire of totalitarianism? And The Great Reset and The New World Order are one and the same.

Once labeled as a conspiracy theory, but now clearly promoted by the most powerful and wealthy elites around the globe, the Great Deception is upon us. The Great Reset (aka New World Order) is a planned attempt to redistribute all the world’s wealth and power into the pockets of banks, corporations, billionaires, and The World Economic Forum (WEF).

WEF founder Klaus Schwab is front and center, but there is talk of other more powerful autocrats behind the curtain. Being silent or silenced, the mainstream media mafia refuses to get involved on the most diabolical treasonous takeover in the history of both sovereign and communistic nations.

However, alternative media sources have been sounding the alarm to wakeup freedom-loving citizens.

“The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” is a 2022 book by Alex Jones that “chronicles the history of the global elites’ rise to power and reveals how they’ve captured the governments of the world and financed The Great Reset to pave the way for The New World Order.”

Glenn Beck’s book, “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” contains over 500 footnoted references.

And by and by, more Christian evangelists, pastors, and people of faith are opening their eyes and ears to the onslaught of freedom. However, others immediately connected the dots to The New World Order and the Book of Revelation.

Pat Robertson, former host of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and the 700 Club, wrote “The New World Order” in 1992.

Perry Stone, scholar of bible prophecy, authored “America’s Apocalyptic Reset: Unmasking the Radical’s Blueprints to Silence Christians, Patriots, and Conservatives” in 2021.

“The Great Reset: Deep State Globalists Taking Over the World and You!” by Alex Newman is the title of the 2021 cover story for the New American magazine.

Excerpts:

In the not-too-distant future, you will own absolutely nothing, but you will like it and “be happy,” according to the totalitarians and Deep State globalists pushing what they call the “Great Reset.” You will also have no privacy, they say. Everything will change. And yet, somehow, the advocates of this communistic-feudalistic vision of the future — the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the British royal family, and more — have decreed that “you’ll be happy.” Even leftists are freaking out. In his book on COVID and the Great Reset, Schwab also vowed that life would “never” return to “normal.” “The world as we knew it in the early months of 2020 is no more, dissolved in the context of the pandemic,” he said, adding that the looming changes are so huge that some are now speaking of “before coronavirus” (BC) and “after coronavirus” (AC) eras. Accomplishing the Great Reset on a worldwide level will require eliminating or discrediting the American system of God-given rights protected by government. And thus, other WEF predictions include the United States losing its status as the leading superpower, with a new order featuring “a handful of countries” that will “dominate” taking its place.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, has a new book, “The Conservative Response To The Great Reset.” Patriots must vote in the November election.

“Americans need to know that as part of the Great Reset, the WEF has developed an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) index (social credit index?) by which an individual or organization is rated to determine their “wokeness” and how in tune they are with the leftist, radical agenda. If rated low, banks could refuse loans and/or close accounts for a non-woke individual or organization. According to The Great Reset, this index is now used by thousands of companies in more than 50 countries, including many companies in the United States,” according to The Association of Mature American Citizens.

Do a current online search for “The Great Reset” and you’ll find multiple websites.

It is apparent that the Joe Biden administration is a front for The Deep State (aka shadow government in U.S.) and have long been members of the WEF. “Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” stated Biden at a Business Roundtable meeting.

Newman concludes his article, “American patriots who love their nation, self-government, the Constitution, and individual liberty will undoubtedly resist. People of faith who believe the Bible and the principles contained within it will, too. The question now is whether the globalists will be able to deceive and manipulate enough people into giving up their freedom in exchange for dishonest promises of “peace” and “safety” that will never be fulfilled. The answer should become clearer soon. Time is obviously in short supply for those who seek to stop it. Now is the time to get to work.”