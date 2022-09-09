Op-Ed: Prince Harry, the Duke of Censorship, Supports Clampdown of Free Speech in USA

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Prince Harry attending the Invictus Games in Toronto 2017. File photo: Lingtren, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Huh? What? Really? Yes, the royal rogue can be labeled as the Duke of Censorship in our land of liberty. Is he playing clueless or actually ignorant about freedom of speech? You be the judge.

Harry of California, a member of the Aspen Commission, (aka censorship squad) worked on an 80-page report for the purpose of quashing online freedom of speech. “The Commission on Information Disorder Final Report” made recommendations for the U.S. government to seize control and police citizens that utilize the Internet.

In a 2020 essay for Fast Company, Harry of California called on business leaders to stop the misinformation and divisive rhetoric that’s shared on social platforms.

“Some may ask why a change campaign would take aim at online advertising,” wrote Hyperbole Harry.

Yes, Duke of Duh, why would you recommend that income be withheld in order to demand, force, and censor companies?

Excerpts:

A little over four weeks ago, my wife and I started calling business leaders, heads of major corporations, and chief marketing officers at brands and organizations we all use in our daily lives. Our message was clear: The digital landscape is unwell and companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth. From conversations with experts in this space, we believe we have to remodel the architecture of our online community in a way defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering; by free, rather than weaponized, speech. And yet, the very places that allow disinformation to spread seem to throw their arms up when asked to take responsibility and find solutions.

Blah, blah, blah. Scary Harry of California rambled on and on about “empathy, and joy and kindness.” But his message is clear – censorship is the “Road to Shambala.” Let’s all smile, sing, and dance as freedom of speech is pounded and pulverized.

Let’s connect some dots. King Charles (Harry’s father) is BFF with Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum – the hub of online global censorship. “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.” Yes, that’s the billionaire guy of the Great Reset (aka New World Order) that desires global totalitarianism.