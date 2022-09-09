Op-Ed: Megalomaniacs of a Feather Flock Together; Newsom Pledges $100K to Help Crist Defeat DeSantis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to the Washington Times, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending money across the country to help Rep. Charlie Crist defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this November. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (left), Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives (right).

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Have you noticed how narcissistic political leaders and Wanna-Be dictators support each other at the polls? During the election season, their venom sacs swell behind their spikey fangs.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is considered a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, is pouring cash into the Florida governor’s race to stop a potential Republican rival. Mr. Newsom announced that he is sending $100,000 to Rep. Charlie Crist to help the fellow Democrat unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November,” The Washington Times reports.

Gov. Newsome, when asked by reporters why he is donating to the Crist campaign, answered, “I don’t like bullies,” the article added.

Projection is the weapon of oppressors. Whatever I am – I project onto to you. It’s an old tactic of aggressors. And narcissists are quite adept at playing the victim to stay in power.

A future Gavin Newsome in the White House should send chills down the backs of every freedom-loving citizen. We don’t need a Czar Biden on steroids and another stomper of the U.S. Constitution.

But Newsom is BFFs with George Soros, Commander of the Megalomaniac Club.

According to a 2021, Fox News report, left-winged mega donor George Soros gave another $500,000 to pro-Newsom effort, bringing total support to $1M to stop citizens from recalling their loathed leader.

The Washington Times article continues, “Mr. Crist won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday and has pitched himself to voters and nationwide donors as the candidate who can stop Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, from a successful White House run in 2024 by defeating his 2022 reelection bid.”

So, the political egomaniacs are scrambling to keep the Deep State cabal in power in 2024. Newsome wants his portrait hanging on the White House wall along with autocrats Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton – the megalomaniac club. Traits to join: exaggeration of own smarts, success, power, and looks; lack of empathy and sympathy; controlling, superiority, and entitlement. Crist’s goal is not as lofty; he’ll settle for the cover of the Rolling Stone.

Will someone tell forked-tongue Crist and Newsome the following news?

Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) is leading in the polls by about 6 points and is the favorite to win the race due to his popularity and a shift in voter registrations toward the GOP. And there are 200,000 more registered Republicans than registered Democrats in Florida.

Ouch! Is crabby Crist feeling the political pain?