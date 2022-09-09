ADVERTISEMENT

New Poll Indicates Biden’s Anti “MAGA Republicans” Speech Disapproved by Majority As “Dangerous Escalation In Rhetoric”

By Christopher Boyle
Disunifying, Destructive, Dangerous
Joe Biden in front of a dark, Marxist-red backdrop with two Marines in the indistinct background, used to signal the military is behind him against the threat he conjured up to America as coming from MAGA Republicans. The speech mentioned not one word of Fentanyl, China, inflation, the Border, the energy crisis but Violence (10 times), MAGA (13 times), Trump (6 times) and Republicans (16 times).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden’s divisive speech on primetime television on September 1 where he accused former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” of being a threat to “the very foundations of our republic” has apparently been met with a high degree of disapproval amongst Americans, according to the results of a new poll.

During the 24-minute speech held at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden, 79, said that Trump and his supporters are so extreme that they actually represent a danger to the United States.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said. “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

It appears that the public’s perception of Biden’s speech wasn’t positive, as a poll by the Trafalgar Group for the Convention of States Action notes that, overall, 56.8 percent of likely election voters viewed it to be ”a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.”

When broken down by identified political party, 89.1 percent of Republicans thought the speech was “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” with that number being 62.4 percent among Independents and just 18.7 percent for Democrats.

In contrast, only 4.7 percent of Republicans found the content of Biden’s speech to be acceptable, followed by 31 percent of Independents and 70.8 percent of Democrats.

The poll was conducted from September 2 to September 5 and involved 1,084 likely general election voters.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

