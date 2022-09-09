New Poll Indicates Biden’s Anti “MAGA Republicans” Speech Disapproved by Majority As “Dangerous Escalation In Rhetoric”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Joe Biden in front of a dark, Marxist-red backdrop with two Marines in the indistinct background, used to signal the military is behind him against the threat he conjured up to America as coming from MAGA Republicans. The speech mentioned not one word of Fentanyl, China, inflation, the Border, the energy crisis but Violence (10 times), MAGA (13 times), Trump (6 times) and Republicans (16 times).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden’s divisive speech on primetime television on September 1 where he accused former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” of being a threat to “the very foundations of our republic” has apparently been met with a high degree of disapproval amongst Americans, according to the results of a new poll.

During the 24-minute speech held at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden, 79, said that Trump and his supporters are so extreme that they actually represent a danger to the United States.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said. “There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

It appears that the public’s perception of Biden’s speech wasn’t positive, as a poll by the Trafalgar Group for the Convention of States Action notes that, overall, 56.8 percent of likely election voters viewed it to be ”a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A majority of likely voters agree with a description of Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 speech in #Philadelphia as a “dangerous escalation in rhetoric” that was “designed to incite conflict among Americans.” https://t.co/xpnNfyu6zg — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) September 9, 2022 POLL: Majority Of Americans Say Biden’s Speech Was A ‘Dangerous Escalation In Rhetoric’ https://t.co/3haM3EBDJd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2022

When broken down by identified political party, 89.1 percent of Republicans thought the speech was “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” with that number being 62.4 percent among Independents and just 18.7 percent for Democrats.

In contrast, only 4.7 percent of Republicans found the content of Biden’s speech to be acceptable, followed by 31 percent of Independents and 70.8 percent of Democrats.

The poll was conducted from September 2 to September 5 and involved 1,084 likely general election voters.