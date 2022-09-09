Hernando County Man Beat, Stomped And “Body Slammed” Victim Into Critical Condition At Spring Hill Subway Over Debt

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 26 year-old Rohan Blackwood, charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 8, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Subway restaurant, located at 14308 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, in regards to a physical altercation that was occurring inside the store.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, a Subway employee. The employee advised two unknown males became engaged in a physical altercation inside then store. The males then moved outside the store before going their separate ways and leaving the area.

Deputies conducted a thorough check of the area and were unable to locate anyone who appeared to have been involved in any type of altercation.

Later that day at approximately 8:30 p.m., a female contacted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to advise she responded to the area of Anderson Snow Road and Spring Hill Drive a few hours prior, to pick up a family member. Upon arrival, the female observed the family member, an adult male, appeared to have been beaten, severely and was unable to stand on his own.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The victim, who was unable to speak, was unable to advise what had occurred. The female assisted the victim into her vehicle and drove him to a local hospital. The victim was later transported to a local trauma center, in critical condition. Major Case detectives were called in to investigate.

A preliminary investigation reveals the victim entered the Subway and soon thereafter, a black male with shoulder length dreads entered the store. For a brief moment, it appeared the males were conversing, until the black male suspect began pushing the victim. The two males then became engaged in a physical altercation.

While still engaged, the two males moved in the direction of the front door, eventually exiting the store. Once outside, the victim produced a canister of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect in the face. The suspect then picked up the victim and “body slammed” him to the ground. The suspect then used his foot to “stomp” on the victim’s head, several times.

Witnesses told detectives the victim was attempting to get away from the suspect during the physical altercation. Review of surveillance video showed both males enter the store and walk to the back. The males appeared to be talking to each other as they headed for the front door. The victim then attempted to leave the store; however the suspect stood in front of the door, preventing the victim from leaving. The males then became engaged in a physical altercation and made their way out the front door.

The suspect is then seen on video lifting the victim in the air then slamming him down onto the concrete. The males then went out of camera view. Moments later, the suspect was seen walking away from the Subway. After collecting various items of evidentiary value, detectives responded to the residence of the suspect who was identified as 26 year-old Rohan Blackwood.

Blackwood told detectives he had been in a fight with the victim, as the victim owed him money. Blackwood also stated he did “body slam” the victim on the ground, after the victim pepper sprayed him.

Detectives then placed Blackwood under arrest. Blackwood did not wish to discuss the incident any further. Blackwood was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. According to authorities, the case remains active.