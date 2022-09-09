Davis: Bill Barr Knows “He’s Just Wrong as Matter of Law”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mike Davis to Laura Ingraham: Bill Barr Knows “He’s Just Wrong as a Matter of Law” Photo credit: Fox News / The Article III Project / YouTube.

On Thursday, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss former Attorney General Bill Barr’s misguided legal analysis of the Mar-a-Lago raid and yesterday’s DOJ appeal of the Special Master appointment:

Well, I’m not sure if [Bill Barr] is just starved for attention now. I’m not sure if he just has a willful misunderstanding of the law, maybe he’s peddling his book. But he clearly knows, he is the former Attorney General twice, he was the Deputy Attorney Justice before that, and he ran the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department.

He’s a very smart guy. So he knows that he’s just wrong as a matter of law here. He knows that a President of the United States has the absolute constitutional power to declassify anything he wants. He knows that a president has the absolute statutory power under the Presidential Records Act to take and maintain these records in the Office of Former President classified or non-classified. He knows it is legally impossible for President Trump to have violated any law in the way he took and maintained these records in Mar-a-Lago. So I’m not sure where Bill Barr is coming up with these theories. It doesn’t sound like he read Judge Cannon’s opinion because it was a pretty even-keeled, reasoned opinion. He clearly didn’t read it,” Davis said. “So if these records were so dangerous in President Trump’s hands at Mar-a-Lago, why did Biden, why did Attorney General Merrick Garland, why did they wait 18 months to go get them? This is a total political hit on a former president because they’re fearful he’s going to be the president again, and they also know President Trump declassified on January 19, 2021 and took the Crossfire Hurricane records that are so damaging politically for Obama, Biden, Hillary, the FBI, the intel community,” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

