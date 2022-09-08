ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Two Hernando County Men Arrested After Detectives Find Illegal Narcotics, Firearms, and Cash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to detectives, 35 year-old Shane McKinney was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 31 year-old Johnathan Griffin, who is a convicted felon with four previous felony convictions, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm by convicted a felon, possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance, crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 10:40 a.m., while conducting proactive patrols, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives observed a male riding a bicycle down the center yellow line of California Street in Brooksville. Because the male was riding on the center line, instead of the right side of the roadway with southbound traffic, the detectives conducted a Traffic Stop.

The operator of the bicycle, later identified as 35 year-old Shane McKinney. While the outside temperature was in excess of 90 degrees, McKinney was wearing a long-sleeved, hoodie style sweatshirt.  According to authorities, detectives immediately observed a glass smoking pipe protruding from the large center pocket of the hoodie. The pipe was removed and McKinney was placed into custody.

A further search of the same pocket in the hoodie revealed a small plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance as well as a plastic container containing a crystal-like substance. Both substances field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine, respectively. The residue in the glass smoking pipe also field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

McKinney was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to detectives, McKinney stated his residence was very close by and requested his bicycle be transported there by the detectives.

As Detectives proceeded up the driveway with the bicycle, they observed a vehicle travelling toward them. The detectives observed the driver of the vehicle to be 31 year-old Johnathan Griffin, who they had been attempting to locate in order to serve an arrest warrant. A Traffic Stop was conducted on the driver of the vehicle, in the driveway.

The detectives immediately took Griffin into custody on the arrest warrant.  After being placed under arrest and while in handcuffs, Griffin attempted to flee on foot; however, detectives caught him almost immediately.

A search incident to arrest revealed the following he was in possession of 93.1 grams of Methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of Marijuana, 11.8 grams of Crack cocaine,  54.6 grams of Fentanyl, 36 Oxycodone pills, 3 Methadone pills, 7 Unknown pills, two firearms, and approximately $17,000 in cash.

Griffin, who is a convicted felon with four previous felony convictions, is not permitted to possess firearms and/or ammunition. Griffin was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm by convicted a felon, possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance, crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

