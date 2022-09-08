ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Two 12 Year-Old Juveniles Robbed and Shot by 16 Year-Old While Waiting for School Bus on Miami Street Corner

By Joe Mcdermott
Two Juveniles Shot While Waiting for School Bus
According to authorities, a perimeter was established, and the 16-year-old subject was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the scene. Three firearms were recovered. 

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau, has arrested a teenager who shot two juveniles on their way to school. According to investigators, two 12 year-old juveniles were waiting for their school bus at NW 109th Street and NW 10th Avenue when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions.

During the confrontation, the subject produced a firearm and began shooting at them before fleeing on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported them to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

“I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns. I am deeply disturbed that he used one of these firearms to shoot two of our innocent children. No parent should have to worry about their child while they wait for the school bus. We could have lost two lives today, and now three families are affected by senseless gun violence. These issues begin at home and can be addressed early on. We will continue to be a presence and resource in our community.”

-Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez
The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

