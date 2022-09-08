Two 12 Year-Old Juveniles Robbed and Shot by 16 Year-Old While Waiting for School Bus on Miami Street Corner

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, a perimeter was established, and the 16-year-old subject was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the scene. Three firearms were recovered.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau, has arrested a teenager who shot two juveniles on their way to school. According to investigators, two 12 year-old juveniles were waiting for their school bus at NW 109th Street and NW 10th Avenue when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions.

During the confrontation, the subject produced a firearm and began shooting at them before fleeing on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported them to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

According to authorities, a perimeter was established, and the 16-year-old subject was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the scene. Three firearms were recovered.

“I am appalled that a 16-year-old was in possession of a rifle and two handguns. I am deeply disturbed that he used one of these firearms to shoot two of our innocent children. No parent should have to worry about their child while they wait for the school bus. We could have lost two lives today, and now three families are affected by senseless gun violence. These issues begin at home and can be addressed early on. We will continue to be a presence and resource in our community.” -Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The investigation continues.