Twitter Storm Over Kathy Griffin Threatening “Civil War” If You Vote Republican in November

By Christopher Boyle
Kathy Griffin
Actress and comedienne Kathy Griffin during an anti-Trump protest at the White House. Washington, D.C. – September 6, 2018. File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BEL AIR, CA – Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been enduring flack after she made a “threatening” social media post this week claiming that unless voters cast their ballots for Democrats in the upcoming November midterm elections, the country will descend into a “civil war.”

Griffin, 61 – who previously courted controversy in 2017 when she posed for pictures holding a bloody, decapitated mannequin head resembling then-President Donald Trump – issued a tweet on Tuesday saying that if voters go red this November, they risk plunging the country into a horrific internal conflict.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November,” she said. “If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

Griffin was soundly blasted by conservatives online, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who responded 

“This is WRONG. Crazy Hollywood Leftie threatening ‘Civil War’ if Dems don’t win. Sadly, this is today’s Left: angry, hateful & violent.”

Christian author Jeremy Kappell also gave his two cents to Griffin, tweeting

 “The inherent message here couldn’t be more clear. If you don’t vote Democrat, there will be war. King George III had a similar message for the colonists just prior to our Independence. Don’t be bullied by Hollywood Propagandists.”

Amid the uproar and in response to Breitbart News writer Kristina Wong’s observation that her inflammatory tweet “sounds like a threat,” Griffin issued a follow-up tweet, stating

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”

However, others supported Griffin, including one Twitter user who posted a picture of a group of men brandishing Donald Trump hats and flags while wearing shirts with the phrase “civil war” on them, and another who posted a picture of the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building carried out by Trump supporters.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

