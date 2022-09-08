Twitter Storm Over Kathy Griffin Threatening “Civil War” If You Vote Republican in November

Actress and comedienne Kathy Griffin during an anti-Trump protest at the White House. Washington, D.C. – September 6, 2018. File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BEL AIR, CA – Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been enduring flack after she made a “threatening” social media post this week claiming that unless voters cast their ballots for Democrats in the upcoming November midterm elections, the country will descend into a “civil war.”

Griffin, 61 – who previously courted controversy in 2017 when she posed for pictures holding a bloody, decapitated mannequin head resembling then-President Donald Trump – issued a tweet on Tuesday saying that if voters go red this November, they risk plunging the country into a horrific internal conflict.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November,” she said. “If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022 Kathy Griffin’s parents really missed the mark by not naming her Karen.



Civil War just because she doesn’t get her way?



Pathetic. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 7, 2022

Griffin was soundly blasted by conservatives online, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who responded

“This is WRONG. Crazy Hollywood Leftie threatening ‘Civil War’ if Dems don’t win. Sadly, this is today’s Left: angry, hateful & violent.”

Christian author Jeremy Kappell also gave his two cents to Griffin, tweeting

“The inherent message here couldn’t be more clear. If you don’t vote Democrat, there will be war. King George III had a similar message for the colonists just prior to our Independence. Don’t be bullied by Hollywood Propagandists.”

The inherent message here couldn't be more clear. If you don't vote Democrat, there will be war.



King George III had a similar message for the colonists just prior to our Independence. Don't be bullied by Hollywood Propagandists.. https://t.co/tnOvxlhTfX — Jeremy Kappell (@JeremyKappell) September 6, 2022 Come on guys… Kathy Griffin is a totally peaceful and innocent person who would never threaten a Civil War… pic.twitter.com/l2gjDtYtLt — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 6, 2022

Amid the uproar and in response to Breitbart News writer Kristina Wong’s observation that her inflammatory tweet “sounds like a threat,” Griffin issued a follow-up tweet, stating

You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing. 🙄 https://t.co/bugd1SP1cr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022 Kathy Griffin blasted for warning those who don’t want ‘Civil War’ to ‘vote for Democrats:’ ‘This is WRONG’ https://t.co/F6En3qtTgN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2022

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”

However, others supported Griffin, including one Twitter user who posted a picture of a group of men brandishing Donald Trump hats and flags while wearing shirts with the phrase “civil war” on them, and another who posted a picture of the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building carried out by Trump supporters.