Punta Gorda Woman Advised 911 Operators She Just Shot A Man Multiple Times, Then Shot Herself; Shot Was Heard Over The Line

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The victim will not be identified due to Marsy’s Law. The female was identified as 59 year-old Laura K. Sergeant.
PUNTA GORDA, FL – A Punta Gorda woman made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in a residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. According to authorities, shortly after, a shot was heard over the line.

Once on scene, the male victim was confirmed deceased with the female alive and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

The couple resided in the home located on Swaying Palm Drive with the only interaction with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office being a verbal dispute back in January.

The investigation continues.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

