Punta Gorda Woman Advised 911 Operators She Just Shot A Man Multiple Times, Then Shot Herself; Shot Was Heard Over The Line

The victim will not be identified due to Marsy’s Law. The female was identified as 59 year-old Laura K. Sergeant.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – A Punta Gorda woman made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in a residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. According to authorities, shortly after, a shot was heard over the line.

Once on scene, the male victim was confirmed deceased with the female alive and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

The couple resided in the home located on Swaying Palm Drive with the only interaction with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office being a verbal dispute back in January.

The investigation continues.