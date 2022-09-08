ADVERTISEMENT

Op-Ed: Watch the Domino Effect for the Capitol Hill Censorship Clan; Fauci and Jean-Pierre Are Next in Line

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were ordered by a federal judge on September 6 to turn over records of any communications they have had with “big tech” companies amid a lawsuit that alleges governmental censorship.
PORTSMOUTH, OH – Fibber Fauci is on the hotseat once again. And seated beside the Maestro of Madness is Karine Jean-Pierre, the Clueless Crusader. Watch 15 Minutes of Dominoes Falling on YouTube and imagine it’s the Team Biden cabal.

According to a recent article in The New York Post, “The Biden administration must turn over emails that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top officials sent to social media companies in response to a lawsuit claiming the White House colluded with Big Tech to censor viewpoints it disagreed with as “misinformation,” a federal judge in Louisiana has ruled.” 

Is the censorship ship sinking? All aboard for destination Alcatraz. Seasick medication available. 

MEMORANDUM RULING AND ORDER ON DISCOVERY DISPUTES: 

“On May 5, 2022, Plaintiffs filed a Complaint [Doc. No. 1] against Government Defendants. In the Complaint and Amended Complaint [Doc. No. 45], Plaintiffs allege Government Defendants have colluded with and/or coerced social media companies to suppress disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content on social media platforms by labeling the content “disinformation,” misinformation,” and “malinformation.” Plaintiffs allege the suppression of disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and contents constitutes government action and violates Plaintiffs’ freedom of speech in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://nclalegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Doc.-72-Order-re-Discovery-Disputes.pdf

But will the charges stick to any of the slimy and slippery Capitol Hill alleged censorship criminals?  

So far, Fiend Fauci has dodged answering the intense questioning of Senator Rand Paul; ignored the facts in Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health;” and lied about COVID-19 and vaccine science.  

The agencies involved in the censorship cult include: “the White House, HHS, DHS, CISA, the CDC, NIAID, the Office of the Surgeon General, the Census Bureau, the FDA, the FBI, the State Department, the Treasury Department, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.” 

Is there anyone on Team Biden that wasn’t involved in the censorship collusion?

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

