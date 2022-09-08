Op-Ed: Obama Returns to the White House for Portrait Unveiling; Uh, He Never Left

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Anyone with half a brain knows that Joe Biden is not running the country. Sleepy-creepy Joe is not capable with his declining cognitive functioning, delusion rants about childhood experiences, and public emotional outbursts. And no liberal with any sense would follow Bedtime Biden in a line to select a bowl of vanilla pudding.

Steering the ship is third-term Oligarch Obama (O.O.). After all, that’s what he told his BFF Stephen Colbert. In a 2020 late-night TV interview with the sappy host, O.O. stated, “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that.”

O.O. probably naps on a cot in the Oval Office when he’s too tired to travel to his $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate. Making national and international policy decisions must be exhausting — but putting up with chatty Joe is probably more so.

“The Obamas appeared together at the White House for the first time since the 44th president left office in 2017 as guests of President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a ceremony in the East Room,” according to the New York Post.

But, that’s just what the autocrats want us to believe. Unlike Elvis, Obama has never left the building (I mean the West Wing).

Anyway, O.O. is depicted in his presidential portrait by Robert McCurdy wearing a black suit and gray tie, standing with his hands in his pockets against a white background. Very boring and bland.

And how much did that cost the taxpayers? ​​The portraits were painted from photographs of the former first couple. ​Well, why not just hang the photographs?

Hmm. Are Biden and Obama best buds like they want us to believe? “The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama,” a book by Gabriel Debenedetti is not available until later this month.

The book description asserts, “The true story of this relationship, from 2003 into 2022, is significantly more layered and consequential than is widely understood…The bond between them has been, at various times over the past two decades, tense, affectionate, nonexistent, and ironclad ― but it has always been surprising.”

“Former President Barack Obama once told an aide “Shoot. Me. Now” over Joe Biden’s constant rambling, a new book that sheds light on their allegedly fraught relationship claims,” according to the New York Times.

What? O.O. doesn’t find longwinded Joe endearing. What about Joe’s daughter’s diary and his son’s laptop?

Barack and Michelle helped lift the American people's burden of fear with the blessing of hope.



That’s the gift of the Obama presidency to history. And it’s a gift I felt personally. It was my honor to unveil their White House portraits today. pic.twitter.com/YFTa5RPFx1 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2022

The dastardly duo of deception needs to be exiled to their own island where they can be co-dictators over a communist regime. The damage done to democracy under Obama and Biden is abominable.

“The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” is a 2016 book by Matt Margolis and “compiles 200 inconvenient truths about Obama’s presidency–the facts that will shape his legacy: His real record on the economy; the disaster that is Obamacare; his shocking abuses of taxpayer dollars; his bitterly divisive style of governing; his shameless usurping of the Constitution; his scandals and cover ups; his policy failures at home and abroad; the unprecedented expansion of government power… and more.”

However, Biden may usurp Obama and garner the title of ‘Worst President’ after he leaves the White House. Here’s an idea. They could pose for a portrait together and share the “Worst President’ award for purposely destroying democracy, the economy, and the U.S. Constitution.