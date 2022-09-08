HARD TIME: Punta Gorda Man Sentenced To 29 Years In Prison for Sexual Battery of Minor, Production of Child Pornography

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Robert William Sanchez, 36, was sentenced to 29 years with the Federal Bureau of Prison followed by lifetime supervised release. Sanchez is awaiting State sentencing.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On November 9, 2020, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit received a Department of Children and Families investigation for a criminal investigation for allegations of inappropriate sexual abuse of a minor.

Robert William Sanchez, 36, was arrested on December 11, 2020, after Major Crimes executed a search warrant of his home on Central Avenue in Punta Gorda and remained in custody. The victim, who was under 12, reported sexual abuse in multiple locations for several years.

According to authorities, the search warrant of Sanchez’s home uncovered digital images consistent with child erotic and child pornography. Several videos were also discovered of Robert William Sanchez recording himself performing the sexual abuse. Robert William Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on charges of Sexual Battery by 18 years of age or older with a Victim Under 12 years of age and Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child.

On December 21, 2020, the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force began their investigation into Sanchez and on February 10, 2021, Sanchez was indicted for the production of child pornography.

On September 8, 2022 Sanchez was sentenced to 29 years with the Federal Bureau of Prison followed by lifetime supervised release.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice,” – Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Robert William Sanchez is awaiting State sentencing. If you believe you have information related to a child being abused or neglected, it is important to report the information immediately. You can do this anonymously online or over the phone by calling your Sheriff’s Office or Department of Children and Families.