Breitbart’s First “Wicked Satire” Film ‘My Son Hunter’ Debuts; Depicts Lifestyle of Biden Family, Including Drugs, Prostitutes, Crooked Business

The film, distributed by right-wing media company Breitbart News, depicts the lifestyle of Hunter Biden, including his “laptop from hell,” regular drug and alcohol abuse, cavorting with strippers and prostitutes, allegedly crooked business dealings with other countries, and penchant for accidently leaking pictures and videos of himself naked and/or having sex with strippers and prostitutes. Image credit: Breitbart

LOS ANGELES, CA – “My Son Hunter,” a film directed by Robert Davi and starring Laurence Fox, Gina Carano and John James, is said to be a “wicked satire” about President Joe Biden’s infamous son, and one can imagine the makers of the movie didn’t have a hard time searching for embarrassing content given all of the ammunition Hunter seems to provide on a near-daily basis.

The film, distributed by right-wing media company Breitbart News, depicts the lifestyle of Hunter Biden, including his “laptop from hell,” regular drug and alcohol abuse, cavorting with strippers and prostitutes, allegedly crooked business dealings with other countries, and penchant for accidently leaking pictures and videos of himself naked and/or having sex with strippers and prostitutes.

According to a CNSNews review, “My Son Hunter” employs numerous tongue-in-cheek techniques that give the film an irreverent air, such as characters frequently breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly, in addition to on-screen word and thought bubbles and “fact check” boxes, among others.

The film also pokes fun at left-wing media and its alleged attempts to sweep Hunter’s many indiscretions under the rug, but the main storyline focus is upon a night that Hunter spends with a stripper thoughtfully named Kitty.

Throughout the evening, Hunter of course has sex with Kitty, does drugs, and waxes on regularly about his various scandals, including his infamously abandoned laptop full of illicit – and potentially illegal – material as well as his shady dealings with foreign entities while peddling his father’s political connections.

Hunter also interacts with his father – who is portrayed as odd and eccentric – with Joe worrying that his son’s “shenanigans” having a negative impact on his 2020 run for the White House. But while the film sets a silly and comedic tone early on, as it progresses it shifts to a more serious mood, according to the CNSNews review.

“My Son Hunter” stars Laurence Fox as Hunter Biden himself, with former Star Wars alumni Gina Carano as a “world weary” secret service agent, and John James as Hunter’s beleaguered father, President Joe Biden. Its scheduled release is September 7, 2022.