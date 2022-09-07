ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Charge DeBary Man With 21 Counts of Possession of Child Porn

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Saul Oliver
According to authorities, 53-year-old Saul Oliver, of Magnolia Drive, in DeBary, was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following a four-month long investigation.

DEBARY, FL – A 53-year-old DeBary man was arrested today on 21 counts of possessing pictures and videos showing children in sexually explicit situations after sheriff’s detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to authorities, Saul Oliver, of Magnolia Drive, in DeBary, was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following a four-month long investigation.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating in early May based on receiving a tip from the center, which alerts law enforcement agencies to possible sexual exploitation of children on the Internet.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Oliver’s home where they located multiple files of child pornography material. The children depicted in the material ranged in estimated age from 2 to 10 years old.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

There were no indications of any local child victims. Oliver is charged with 21 counts of possessing sexual performance of a child. He remains held at the jail on $300,000 bail pending a first appearance court hearing.

Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Editor of Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspaper Goes…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: COVID-19 Is And Continues To Be An Experiment For…

Domenick Maglio, PhD.

Op-Ed: Demonic to the Core; New Absolutely Satanic Animated…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 1,995

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS