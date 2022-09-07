Op-Ed: The Great Reset’s Plan of Regionalism is Manifesting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A poster with World Economic Forum director Klaus Schwab hangs in various places in the Netherlands. The Great Reset. File photo: Rijdende Redactie, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive director of the World Economic Forum, wrote, “Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

The Great Reset is a newer label for the formerly named New World Order movement, but the agenda remains the same – a one-world global empire ruled by autocrats. But first, the oligarchs must put the nations into regions to better control citizens.

And The Deep State cabal in America is an arm of The Great Reset oligarchs. “In reality, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you. I’m just in the way,” tweeted President Donald Trump the day House Democrats voted to impeach him.

In a 2011, article in the Foreign Policy Journal entitled ”Regional Globalization: The Trans-Pacific Partnership,” guess who’s smiling face is in the middle of a photograph of leaders – Barack Obama.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Many people of faith believe Obama is at the government helm today, but behind the curtain as he pulls the strings to usher in the Great Reset (aka New World Order) via the covert Deep State cabal.

The article continues, “This process of “interdependence” growing into “globalization” and a “dramatic transformation of the international system” has been deliberately pushed by the Trilateral Commission, and similar bodies such as the Bilderberg Group and the Council on Foreign Relations, all of which have significant interlocking memberships. The Trilateralist statement above alludes to the broadening of the Trilateralist countries to “others;” again in this instance not just Japan, but the entirety of Asia and the Pacific.”

Behind the Deep State with Alex Newman, at The New American, is a recent video about the globalist agenda of the megalomaniacs at the top of the power pyramid.

In his video, Merging Nations into Regions: Key Part of “Great Reset,” Newman discusses the plan of regionalism, which is an agenda to cut the world up into sections to better control the populist before the one-world government empire swallows any last crumb of sovereignty.

According to The Discerning World website, “The idea is now coming to life in the United Nations as regions begin to form economic blocks loosely modelled after the European Union,” and includes: The Mediterranean Union, The African Union, The Union of South American Nations, The Slavic Union, The Gulf Cooperation Council, The South Asian Association, National Association of South East Asia, The North American Union, Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, The Caribbean Community, and The Arab League.

America citizens do not want to be merged into a global region that would destroy our democracy and our Constitution. Now is the time to stand up and speak out for freedom. Vote in November.