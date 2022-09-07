Op-Ed: Tenacious Journalist Jim Hoft is Going After the List of Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Clients

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Publisher of the Gateway Pundit, Jim Holt is on a mission to find names and name names – the names of “the men and women with whom Epstein traded sex with minors for favors or money or both.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in New York and Florida. He was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 and his death was ruled as a suicide.

What is the Gateway Pundit? (TGP)

The Gateway Pundit is 100% owned by Jim Hoft, with no outside investors, grants, or funding. TGP is funded by paid advertising in order to provide a free news source for our readers, according to the website.

“Editorially, The Gateway Pundit espouses politically conservative world view that support conservative positions on most issues, including abortion, national defense, small government, second amendment rights, tax policy, individual freedom and Constitutional values.”

But TGP is running into a road block on the Epstein list. An unnamed person stepped in and squashed Holt’s request.

Article excerpts:

An anonymous John Doe – literally styled by his lawyer as “John Doe” – filed an objection to TGP unsealing the sex client list … and the Court SIDED WITH THE JOHN DOE over the interests of the press and public to know what happens in one of the most remarkable court cases in US history. This just seems odd,” said TGP Attorney Marc Randazza. “An anonymous party – not any actual party to the suit – is the only one who cared enough to file an objection, and the Court took their position, even without ruling on whether the John Doe could proceed anonymously. We are not giving up. The public has a right to see this list exposed. We are also VERY CURIOUS about Mr. John Doe. Who is this person and why is he the lone person fighting to keep the Epstein client list hidden from public view? What is his connection to Epstein? Why did the court side with this anonymous and powerful power player? The Gateway Pundit is all-in. We are appealing the ruling and moving full speed ahead towards uncovering the list of titans involved in this international scandal.

Another publication, The Western Journal has multiple ongoing articles about the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

According to an August 2022, article in The Western Journal, “Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted child sex trafficker and co-conspirator with Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly enjoying a budding friendship with an infamous convict, Narcy Novack, who is serving a life sentence for orchestrating a brutal double murder.”

As of January 2, 2022, “Ghislaine Maxwell will not reveal the names of other people involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking network,” according to Newsweek.

Will Holt and TGP be able to obtain Epstein’s list of sex clients? Will the world be blown away by the names? Will men in powerful positions be charged, jailed, convicted? Stay tuned.