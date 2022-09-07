ADVERTISEMENT

Hillary Clinton Confirms No Presidential Run in 2024, But Says She Will Do “Everything” to Stop Trump

By Christopher Boyle
Hillary Clinton
During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, anchor Norah O’Donnell asked former Secretary of State and wife of former President Bill Clinton a direct question about her political future. File photo: Trevor Collens, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hillary Clinton finally squashed the years-long rumors and talk that she would once again run for the White House in 2024 during a recent interview, with her answer being a firm “no,” – no doubt saddening her supporters but pleasing her detractors.

The former Secretary of State and wife of former President Bill Clinton was defeated in her 2008 bid for the presidency by Barack Obama in the Democratic primaries; in 2016 she ran again and this time won the Democratic nomination, but lost the general election to opponent Donald Trump in the Electoral College, despite winning the popular vote.

During an interview on CBS News on Tuesday, anchor Norah O’Donnell asked Clinton a direct question about her political future.

“Would you ever run for president again?” she inquired.

Clinton responded in the negative, but added that she would “do everything” in her power to prevent Donald Trump from getting his old job back.

“No, no,” she said to the question of a potential 2024 bid. “But I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”

O’Donnell then asked Clinton for her feelings regarding the possibility of Trump running for the White House again in 2024 – which he has repeatedly teased, but not yet committed to – after having lost the 2020 election to challenger Joe Biden.

“He should be soundly defeated,” Clinton said. “It should start in the Republican Party – grow a backbone! Stand up to this guy! And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

