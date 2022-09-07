ADVERTISEMENT

DETECTIVES: Father And Son Sought After Severe Beating of Man At Lake Helen Wedding Reception

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, are wanted on charges of aggravated battery in a fight that occurred Saturday night. 
LAKE HELEN, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for severely beating a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception this weekend in Lake Helen.

Deputies were called to the scene in which three men engaged in a fight in the parking lot. The victim was struck in the head and face multiple times and kicked even after becoming unresponsive. The two suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. He remains seriously injured.

If you can help locate O’Grady or Falkinburg, call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida: 888-277-TIPS (8477). Your info could be worth a cash reward. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app or via the web at http://www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com. VSO case #22-17027.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

