Davis: “The Biden DOJ Will Try This Case In The Court of Public Opinion”

Mike Davis Discusses the Mar-a-Lago investigation and how the Biden DOJ is trying to leverage public opinion. Photo credit: Fox News / The Article III Project / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, joined The Ingraham Angle to discuss the newly appointed Special Master’s role in the Mar-a-Lago investigation and how the Biden DOJ is trying to leverage public opinion in their favor:

So this is part of a pattern of illegal leaks by the Biden Justice Department. They leaked out to Newsweek early on that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not personally approve this raid, that was a lie. They leaked out that Trump had America’s nuclear documents, that was a lie. They leaked that President Biden and the Biden White House did not have any involvement with this raid, that was a lie. We saw that Jonathan Su, Deputy White House Counsel to President Biden waive President Trump’s assertion of executive privilege on behalf of President Biden, so it’s just a series of lies and leaks. “Remember, Judge Cannon when she ordered this Special Master, she talks about, ‘The swirling allegations of bias and media leaks,’ and that is exactly what continues tonight. It confirms why Judge Cannon was so right in appointing a Special Master here, because the Biden Justice Department knows that they’re not going to win this case in a court of law, so they’re going to try it in the court of public opinion,” Davis said.

“I think the President has the absolute constitutional power as Commander-in-Chief to declassify anything he wants. He absolutely declassified these Russian collusion Crossfire Hurricane records, as evidenced by his January 19, 2021 declassification memo. He has the absolute statutory power under the Presidential Records Act to keep these presidential records at Mar-a-Lago, and that was the point of this raid. I think the Biden, Obama, Hillary, Susan Rice, Clapper, Brennan, FBI, intel regimes know that these Russian collusion documents are damning, damning for them, and that was why they had to go get these back at all costs,” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

