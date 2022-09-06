Op-Ed: Demonic to the Core; New Absolutely Satanic Animated Sitcom Series by Devious & Deceptive Disney, And It’s Disgusting

FX’s Little Demon is an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza. 13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother and her Antichrist daughter attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. Image credit: FX Networks Trailer / YouTube. FX was acquired by a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, Disney General Entertainment Content.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – This is absolutely unbelievable. This is absolutely demonic. This absolutely makes me nauseous. But what do we expect from devious and deceptive Disney?

A 2022 article in the City Journal asserts, “Behind its meticulously curated self-image, Disney has had a long-standing problem with child predators gaining employment within the company and exploiting minors. In 2014, reporters at CNN published a bombshell six-month investigation that discovered at least 35 Disney employees had been arrested for sex crimes against children, attempting to meet minors for sex, and possession of child pornography over the previous eight years.”

“Little Demon,” a new animated series on FX, which is distributed by Disney and streamed on Hulu, sets out to normalize paganism, according to a recent article in Church Leaders. FX was acquired by a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company in 2019.

The show’s description says, “13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

At the beginning of the trailer, it says: “Warning. This clip is for mature audiences. It contains adult language and cartoon nudity.” So, the animated series says it’s for adults, but one of the main characters is a teen. The “Little Demon” series is TVMA-rated, which is equivalent to R-rated films.

I watched the trailer which shows images of hell, demons, beheaded bodies, blood, and other satanic imagery. The teen’s father, who is Satan, smokes a cigar, drinks a glass of wine and uses profanity.

One Million Moms, a coalition of conservative mothers nationwide, is issuing a warning to parents about “Little Demons” and urging the cancelation of the show.

“We must do so because Disney is introducing viewers, including children who might stumble across this series, to a world of demons, witches, and sorcery. Along with the demonic content of this series, the minds of younger viewers will also be inundated with secular worldviews that reflect the current culture.”

This show mocks Christianity and promotes demonic propaganda. And it’s absolutely disgusting.