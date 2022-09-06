Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Leaps to Death from NYC Skyscraper Amid Class-Action Lawsuit Allegation of “Pump-and-Dump” Stock Fraud Scheme

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





At the time of his death, Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal faced accusations of participating in a $1.2 billion “pump-and-dump” stock fraud scheme, as per a class-action lawsuit filed in August. Photo right: File photo: John Penney, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MANHATTAN, NY – Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal, leapt to his death Friday from a Tribeca, New York skyscraper amid the retail company’s difficult financial troubles and allegations of stock fraud directed at him personally.

Arnal, 52, jumped from his apartment located on the 18th floor of the “Jenga Building” in a move that has been officially ruled by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a suicide on Monday, which attributed the cause of death to “multiple blunt trauma.”

At the time of his death, Arnal faced accusations of participating in a $1.2 billion “pump-and-dump” stock fraud scheme, as per a class-action lawsuit filed in August.

According to the lawsuit, Arnal was approached by GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen – a majority shareholder in Bed Bath & Beyond – who had concocted a scheme to acquire a sizable amount of the company’s publicly available shares in order to artificially inflate Bed Bath & Beyond’s value.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“With control over a significant portion of the public float, Cohen would essentially act as a price support for the stock while Gustavo would act in a similar capacity by controlling the sale of shares by Insiders,” the lawsuit said. “Under this arrangement, defendants would profit handsomely from the rise in price and could coordinate their selling of shares to optimize their returns.”

In addition, the late CFO was dealing with the financial woes that Bed Bath & Beyond has been experiencing as of late; just days before he killed himself, the chain had issued an announcement that it would be closing 150 stores and laying off approximately 20 percent of employees, both at the retail and corporate levels.

Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CFO after death of Gustavo Arnal https://t.co/UsBpbmWoqg pic.twitter.com/p8VW2j5CN7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 6, 2022 Bed Bath & Beyond CFO commits suicide by jumping from NYC skyscraper after announcing massive store closures https://t.co/Ags9mpMZEZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2022

Arnal, who has been with Bed Bath & Beyond since May 2020, was lauded for his leadership of the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement released on Sunday by Board of Directors Chairwoman Harriet Edelman.