ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BusinessLegalSociety

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Leaps to Death from NYC Skyscraper Amid Class-Action Lawsuit Allegation of “Pump-and-Dump” Stock Fraud Scheme

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
At the time of his death, Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal faced accusations of participating in a $1.2 billion “pump-and-dump” stock fraud scheme, as per a class-action lawsuit filed in August. Photo right: File photo: John Penney, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MANHATTAN, NY – Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal, leapt to his death Friday from a Tribeca, New York skyscraper amid the retail company’s difficult financial troubles and allegations of stock fraud directed at him personally.

Arnal, 52, jumped from his apartment located on the 18th floor of the “Jenga Building” in a move that has been officially ruled by the Medical Examiner’s Office as a suicide on Monday, which attributed the cause of death to “multiple blunt trauma.”

At the time of his death, Arnal faced accusations of participating in a $1.2 billion “pump-and-dump” stock fraud scheme, as per a class-action lawsuit filed in August.

According to the lawsuit, Arnal was approached by GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen – a majority shareholder in Bed Bath & Beyond – who had concocted a scheme to acquire a sizable amount of the company’s publicly available shares in order to artificially inflate Bed Bath & Beyond’s value.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“With control over a significant portion of the public float, Cohen would essentially act as a price support for the stock while Gustavo would act in a similar capacity by controlling the sale of shares by Insiders,” the lawsuit said. “Under this arrangement, defendants would profit handsomely from the rise in price and could coordinate their selling of shares to optimize their returns.”

In addition, the late CFO was dealing with the financial woes that Bed Bath & Beyond has been experiencing as of late; just days before he killed himself, the chain had issued an announcement that it would be closing 150 stores and laying off approximately 20 percent of employees, both at the retail and corporate levels.

Arnal, who has been with Bed Bath & Beyond since May 2020, was lauded for his leadership of the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement released on Sunday by Board of Directors Chairwoman Harriet Edelman.

“Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company,” she said. “Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time.”

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Moderna’s New “SuperJab” Will Protect Against Multiple…

Christopher Boyle

Honduran Illegal Immigrant Responsible for Violent Home…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Abracadabra, You’ve Been Changed From A Male To A…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,040

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS