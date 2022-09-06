ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

HealthScienceSports

21 Year-Old Arkansas Football Player Tragically Collapses on Field and Dies – Cause Of Death Not Readily Available

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Clark Yarbrough
Barely into his 20’s, Clark Yarbrough, a Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) Tigers defensive lineman, helped his team score a win hitting two tackles before suddenly collapsing on Sunday. Photo: Ouachita Baptist University.

ARKADELPHIA, AR – An Arkansas community is mourning following the tragic death of an Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) Tigers defensive lineman barely into his 20’s who mysteriously collapsed and died on Sunday.

The passing of Clark Yarbrough, 21, was announced by the school in a Twitter post. The school did not provide information on the cause of death.

Yarbrough, a senior at OBU who stood 6’1” tall and weighed 280 pounds, originally came from Sachse, Texas, where he played on his high school team for the OBU Tigers since 2019.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The senior came to OBU by way of Rowlett, Texas, where he played football at Sachse High School. Yarbrough had been with the Tigers since 2019 and was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection in 2021, recording 27 tackles for the season.

His final game was last Thursday when the Tigers defeated Oklahoma Baptist 42-32; Yarbrough helped his team score the win by hitting two tackles.

While no cause of death has been revealed as of yet, the suddenness of the terrible event seems to tie into a recent trend sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic of rising numbers of “mystery deaths.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that since February 1, 2020, there have been 942,431 “excess deaths” in the U.S., over and above the norm before the pandemic.

J. Scott Davison, CEO of insurance company OneAmerica, said thatDeath rates are up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemicamong their policy holders, noting that those being affected are working-aged people between the ages of 18 and 64.

The CDC has stated that these “excess deaths” are attributed to either COVID-19 “directly or indirectly.” However, some commenting on Yarbrough’s passing on social media questioned if the youth was inoculated against COVID-19, alleging that the vaccine could be to blame given its history of side effects in some individuals.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Moderna’s New “SuperJab” Will Protect Against Multiple…

Christopher Boyle

Honduran Illegal Immigrant Responsible for Violent Home…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Abracadabra, You’ve Been Changed From A Male To A…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 1,122

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS