Op-Ed: Was the 2020 Election on the Up and UP?

DELRAY BEACH, FL – If you question that the 2020 election was not on the “up and up”, you will be called a “conspiracy nut”, “an election denier”, and an “enemy of our democracy”, and other epithets mocking you for questioning the election outcome. But, are there valid reasons why that should generate such vitriol? Let’s see if there really are reasons for valid concerns about the veracity of the 2020 election.

Remember when, just a few years ago, elections were only held on the 1st Tuesday of November, with few exceptions or incidents? The votes were counted and a valid winner was declared within hours or a day from the close of the polls on that Tuesday. Just recently, we have abandoned most all that we were used to by turning the “scared” right of voting on its head, especially during the election of 2020.

Now, that one day in November is no longer the way to go. Many groups and outside organizations have gotten involved to change the way we voted for many decades. As a result we’ve had quite a few questions as to why many think that our elections are now “rigged” to favor one party over another.

What has changed? For one thing, some mega rich people, by the names of Mark Zuckerberg and the notorious George Soros, and organizations with nice sounding names, have involved themselves in getting election laws changed, mainly for the benefit of the Democrat Party. How did these persons and groups inject themselves in the voting process to favor one party over another, and to try to skew the election outcome? They did not directly use their money for a particular party or candidate, they used organizations to do their “dirty” work for them. George Soros’ “Open Society Foundation”, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and the groups he funded called the “Center for Tech and Civic Life” and the “Center for Election Innovation and Research”, funneled money around the country to change the voting laws that did directly affect the presidential election, and some other elections for federal and state offices. Here are what this infusion of money brought about in the election of 2020.

They promoted universal mail-in voting.

They worked to extend voting deadlines.

They favored mail-in voting over in-person voting.

They expanded opportunities for “ballot curing.”

They worked to expand unmonitored private drop boxes.

They worked to allow post election day ballots to be counted which created opportunities for illegal “ballot harvesting.”

In the case of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who spent $419 million of his own money, he tried to get the changes mentioned above to be put into practice, especially in the so-called “Battleground States” of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada etc.

Should these activities, mentioned above, be dismissed as “sour grapes” by the Republicans, as they question what happened leading up to the outcome of the 2020 election? One has to wonder how a presidential candidate could generate such enthusiasm (Joe Biden) by conducting his campaign from his home basement and a few people encounters as compared with his opponent, Donald Trump, who was generating crowds of 20,000 to 40,000 as he campaigned around the country. The favored candidate of Soros, Zuckerberg and the social media was Joe Biden. How did Joe Biden miraculously generate over 80 million votes? Was it because of his charming personality and his political expertise, or was it the surreptitious support generated by the above named actors and a biased media? It might be mentioned that Donald Trump got 10 million more votes in 2020 than he got in 2016, with no voting changes made for his benefit. And still he lost? Does that meet the smell test?

It could be deduced that most all the voting changes made before the 2020 election favored Democrats over Republicans. Shouldn’t an investigation be held to see what happened and how we can make future elections more safe and reliable, regardless of the political parties involved?

In relation to the 2020 election, the Washington Examiner had this comment on the election. “By using the excuse of the COVID-19 emergency, over $400 million was spent through two liberal leaning 501(c)(3) organizations under the guise of supporting a safe election during the pandemic of 2020. What ended up happening amounted to an enormous Democrat voter turnout operation complete with more mail-in voting, insecure drop boxes, recruiting poll workers, and ballot curing – all the courtesy of “Zuck Bucks”.

So, as to our headline that asked if the election of 2020 was on the up and up, what do you think now?