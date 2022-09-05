Op-Ed: The Slippery Slope of Satan’s Socialism Scheme

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Eugene Debs was a Socialist Party candidate in the 1912 Presidential Election. Debs campaigned from his jail cell and garnered over a million votes. Photo: Library of Congress

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Whatever God is for – Satan is against. God is the author of freedom – Satan is the author of socialism, communism, fascism, and Marxism.

Quotes by Eugene Debs:

“I have no country to fight for; my country is the earth, and I am a citizen of the world.”

“I am for Socialism because I am for humanity.”

“Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

“A privately owned world can never be a free world and a society based upon warring classes cannot stand.”

“How I Became a Socialist,” by Eugene Debs was first published in the New York Comrade in 1902.

Excerpt:

It was at this time, when the first glimmerings of Socialism were beginning to penetrate, that Victor L. Berger—and I have loved him ever since—came to Woodstock, as if a providential instrument, and delivered the first impassioned message of Socialism I had ever heard—the very first to set the “wires humming in my system.” As a souvenir of that visit there is in my library a volume of “Capital,” by Karl Marx, inscribed with the compliments of Victor L. Berger, which I cherish as a token of priceless value.

Who was Eugene Debs?

“Eugene V. Debs was one of the most popular figures of the American labor movement. And while he didn’t start his political life as a socialist, he ended up there, largely due to his first stint in prison. During a second stint in prison, he became the first person to run for president while in prison, according to the Grunge website.

Debs formed the Social Democratic Party, which eventually became the Socialist Party in 1901. He ran on the Socialist ticket in 1904, 1908, 1912, and 1920 when he received his highest popular vote—about 915,000 from within a prison cell.

Folks, I happen to like Bernie Sanders. He appears to be compassionate and caring for all of humanity. Reminding me of a loving grandpa, Sanders would make sure the children share their cookies in equal amounts and sizes. However, his socialist ideology is flawed. And all we have to do is read our history books to know socialism has never succeeded, anywhere.

“While Bernie Sanders’s twenty-first century socialism is markedly different than the socialism of Debs, Sanders remains comfortable casting himself in Debs’ image. Sanders produced a documentary on Debs in 1979, and he keeps a poster of the old socialist on the wall of his congressional offices.”

Watch the documentary on YouTube.

“Yes, I am my brother’s keeper. I am under a moral obligation to him that is inspired, not by any maudlin sentimentality but by the higher duty I owe myself. What would you think me if I were capable of seating myself at a table and gorging myself with food and saw about me the children of my fellow beings starving to death?” “The class which has the power to rob upon a large scale has also the power to control the government and legalize their robbery.” “They tell us that we live in a great free republic; that our institutions are democratic; that we are a free and self-governing people. That is too much, even for a joke. …Wars throughout history have been waged for conquest and plunder… And that is war in a nutshell. The master class has always declared the wars; the subject class has always fought the battles.”

The above quotes sound like a person that cares deeply about humanity. And I cannot judge the motives of Debs or Sanders, however they are deluded with as they hold hands and sing, “We’re on the Road to Shambala.” And many surmise that Sanders with his millions and multiple homes is a hypocrite posing as a humble socialist.

“Given the ignorance of so many of our fellow especially young Americans, telling the truth about socialism has become an imperative. If we do not, Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and their fellow travelers will fill the vacuum with their misleading rhetoric. This is the truth about socialism: It is a pseudo-religion founded in pseudo-science and enforced by political tyranny.”