Op-Ed: The Disunifying, Destructive, Dangerous Speech From Hell

Joe Biden in front of a dark, Marxist-red backdrop with two Marines in the indistinct background, used to signal the military is behind him against the threat he conjured up to America as coming from MAGA Republicans. The speech mentioned not one word of Fentanyl, China, inflation, the Border, the energy crisis but Violence (10 times), MAGA (13 times), Trump (6 times) and Republicans (16 times).

“This is pre-eminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great nation will endure, as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. ”

BOCA RATON, FL -So did then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR), on his inauguration, on March 4, 1933, deliver the up and ’til now, the most noted, memorable speech ever delivered by our top leader. It was one given to a disheartened, angry, disunited nation. It was his attempt to bring together a nation then steeped in a deep economic depression. A true leader’s call to unify. A far cry from our current president’s speech from Hades, hysterically shrieked out with beating fists to the nation last Thursday, September 1st. One sure to stoke up disunity, fear and distrust even violence, among our citizens for years to come. It was prepared to do just that.

The speech delivered in the hallowed Independence Hall in Philadelphia, a historic building in which both the United States Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were debated and adopted by our Founding Fathers. It was soiled by our current president who used it as a mere backdrop for an incitement to violence against tens of millions of Americans who support Donald Trump’s efforts to Make America Great Again. The opening was ghoulish, frightening and downright weird, even by Biden’s standards. Joe Biden and his wife appeared out of a ominously dark, Marxist-red backdrop with two Marines in the indistinct, shadowed background, using these troops to signal the military will be behind him against the threat he later conjured up to America as coming from all MAGA Republicans. After all, we’ve already seen the manipulation by him to utilize the IRS, FBI, the Justice Department, the CDC and Homeland Security for his political purposes. And the military under Gen. Milley and Defense Secretary Austin have already geared up for this “war.”

Conservative commentator, Ben Shapiro, called Biden’s speech the “most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president.

That was the most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president. Joe Biden essentially declared all those who oppose him and his agenda enemies of the republic. Truly shameful. pic.twitter.com/ZcJX2BbZlt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

This image is the worst piece of presidential optics I have ever seen… Let us count the reasons. 1. Lighting an historic American site blood red. 2. The red-and-black background against the front-lit visage of a grim old man screaming at Americans, fists clenched.” Standing before this fascist imagery concocted to stoke up fear, discontent and hatred in an already unstable environment, the speech mentioned not one word of Fentanyl, China, inflation, the Border, the energy crisis but Violence (10 times), MAGA (13 times), Trump (6 times) and Republicans (16 times). Republicans, he said, “are a clear and present danger” to our nation. He made it clear that he believes you can only be “pro-democracy” if you agree with his Leftist agenda. No dissent against his totalitarian dreams permitted. Scary, under any lighting conditions, to say the least.

There is no doubt Biden is creating a dangerous situation, throwing gasoline on an already simmering, divisive country, praying for any act of physical violence from either side to distract our citizens from the many quandaries in which we’re now hopelessly entangled and at the same time totalitarianize the nation under a one party, dictatorial leadership. His. What we need now, more than anything, is a calling for unity. And think about it… is calling millions of Americans “semi-Fascists” unifying? Anything but. Our enemies from afar, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran see it… but do we?