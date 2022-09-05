Op-Ed: It’s 2022 – The Climate Carbon Crisis is Still Fake Science and Still Fake News

Climate alarmists consistently ignore actual temperature data because it refutes their outlandish claims that mankind is destroying the Earth and undermines their goals of higher taxes, bigger government, and “alternative” energy. Vol. 31, No. 01, The New American

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Why the Global Warming Hoax?” is the title of a 2009 article by Jon Utley, publisher of The Conservative American. Utley asserts, “Extreme environmentalism has become the new socialism, an excuse for dictatorial rule to limit consumption and justify highly centralized government power “to save humanity.”” He continues, “Man-made global warming became the substitute agenda for Leftists who had been discredited by Reaganomics and the collapse of communism.”

In 2011, a CBS report stated, “Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry said Wednesday morning that he does not believe in global warming science and suggested it is grounded in scientists manipulating data for financial gain.”

Follow the fake climate science money trail.

Fast-forward to 2022 – the people and the planet are still alive and well. Someone with sense needs to tell hoaxers Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and the other climate cultists that Earth and humans are not frying, freezing drowning or exploding. It’s poisonous plant propaganda and they know it – because they created the nefarious narrative.

Geophysicist David Deming, in a recent opinion piece for the Washington Times asserts, “The ignorant mob’s climate crisis is a hoax. The incessant doom-mongering by radical left-wing activists is tiresome.”

I think Deming is feed up with the ruse that carbon emissions will soon annihilate the population and the planet.

Deming continues, “As activist Greta Thunberg candidly admitted in 2019, the supposed “climate crisis” is not just concerned with the environment, it’s about “dismantling colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

There you have it folks – the actual and factual agenda behind the global warming codswallop.

Deming concludes, “Climate change is an ongoing, natural process. Over its long history, our planet has been through periods of both torrid heat and frigid ice ages. We’re not currently in any kind of environmental crisis.”

“Too few taxpayers are demanding proof, and too many are willing to accept global-warming fictions on blind faith, opening the door for federal regulators to foist irrational energy restrictions on the public. Understanding Earth’s climate fluctuations will make us much less willing to let them stifle our economic, industrial, and social progress, while understanding environmentalists’ true motives may incite us to expose their deceit,” declares Rebecca Terrell in a detailed article for The New American.

Follow the fake climate crisis power trail.

Now that CNN has cleaned house and commits to no longer spewing fake news, will they report the truth on the greatest climate crisis hoax of this century? Call me Doubting Thomas.

“False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet,” a 2020 book by Bjorn Lomborg proclaims, “Projections of Earth’s imminent demise are based on bad science and even worse economics.”

Citizens, arm yourself with fact-based information and knowledge. And speak out about the climate catastrophe deception by the hoaxers.