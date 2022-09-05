Op-Ed: An Alternative News Source: Behold Israel with Amir Tsarfati, A Jewish Christian

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Amir Tsarfati of Behold Israel, a major provider of worldwide real-time access to reliable sources of news and information about Israel from within the powerful context of Bible history and prophecy. Credit: Behold Israel with Amir Tsarfati / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The United States has the most pro-Israel foreign policy of any country in the world. And Christians have a history of embracing the Jewish nation. I listen to several alternative news sources around the world. Why? Because the mainstream media in America cannot be trusted. The Deep State cabal (aka New World Order, Great Reset, World Economic Forum) on Capitol Hill controls and censors the media outlets.

In reference to news about Israel as well as how global news affects the Holy Land, I watch Amir Tsarfati on YouTube and on his website. Behold Israel is a major provider of worldwide real-time access to reliable sources of news and information about Israel from within the powerful context of Bible history and prophecy.

According to Tsarfati’s website, “Amir Tsarfati was born in Jerusalem, Israel, to a Jewish family. He grew up in that region and has lived in Israel all his life. While fulfilling his military duty, Amir served as the deputy governor of Jericho, and was part of the unit that negotiated and coordinated with the Palestinians during the Israeli withdrawal from the city.”

Behold Israel is a non-profit organization led by native Israeli Amir Tsarfati. His teachings abroad and in the land explain the central role of Israel in the Bible as a blessing to the nations and a way to bring them to the Word of God and the Messiah.

According to a recent opinion article in The Jerusalem Post, American Pastor Jentezen Franklin provided five key reasons why Christians should stand with Israel.

In Genesis 12:3, the Lord says of Israel, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.” Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East — militarily, economically and technologically. The government of Israel adheres to the rule of law and treats its citizens fairly and equally under the law. The nation of Israel reemerged 70 years ago from the ashes of the largest, most appalling genocide ever endured by any people group in history: the Holocaust.

Every other nation was founded by an act of human will, but Israel is unique in that it was established by an act of God. It was promised to Abraham by God in an eternal covenant.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem represents Christians around the world who stand with Israel and the Jewish people based on biblical principles and promises. Founded in 1980, the ICEJ recognizes the modern-day restoration of Israel as the faithfulness of God to keep His ancient covenant promises to the Jewish people.

Christian support for Israel needs to continue despite what happens in the Joe Biden administration or with radical leftists.