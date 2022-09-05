Op-Ed: Abracadabra, You’ve Been Changed From A Male To A Female – Now Go Compete and Dominate Women’s Sports

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Wave a magic wand and change your sex/gender. Kick genetics, biology, anatomy, and physiology to the curb – bury science. Pump up the hormones or pump down the hormones. Remove body parts. Adorn a dress and lipstick – presto change.

Let me say this: I will not wave a banner of protest when an adult male wants to take hormones and call himself a female – America is a great country of freedom to choose. However, when this same male wants to compete against females, I do protest. A society cannot change fact-based science to appease nonsensical ideology.

And I do expect transgender people to respect the opposite views of others concerning female sports – but alas, this is not the case based on their shaming, blaming, shunning and silencing tactics.

“Men tend to perform better than women, in part, because they have greater muscle mass, which is why they burn more calories and, also, because their heart and lungs tend to be slightly larger, which allows them to consume more oxygen for burning calories.”

And when a transgender female celebrates an illegitimate sports win – it’s bizarro world. And even more astounding when others in society believe and proclaim that the naked emperor is wearing clothes. Fairness flies out the window and woke culture applauds.

One of the most controversial issues in sports over the last few years has been the debate over transgender athletes: Who is allowed to compete as a woman in women’s sports? And why should males be allowed to compete against females?

A 2022 article in The New York Post reported that Danish golfer Mianne Bagger now supports an Australian law that would bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

“Bagger ripped the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for amending its trans-inclusion policy, which now means gender reassignment surgery is no longer required for a trans female athlete to compete.”

Bagger asserted,

“We want equality, lack of discrimination, and of course every single person should have equal access to life and services and work in society…In sport? It’s different. Sport is about physical ability. It’s not just about discrimination, it’s not just about equality and equal access. It is a physical ability. If you’ve got one group — males — that are on average stronger, taller, faster, as opposed to women, there has to be a divide.”

Alas, a transgender person is speaking logic.

But not enough logic as Bagger also stressed she would be open to trans athletes competing under tougher rules, but not the “current, softened policies that are requiring less and less medical intervention of a male-bodied person entering women’s sport,” and she continues, “I’m seen as a bit of hypocritical voice at the moment, so I just have to take the abuse and whatever criticism that is going to come my way.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic champion and a transgender female, says transgender girls in women’s sports is unfair.

In 2013, Serena Williams, one of the greatest female tennis players in the world, told TV talk show host David Letterman, “For me, men’s tennis and women’s tennis are completely, almost, two separate sports. If I were to play (British star) Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes. No, it’s true. It’s a completely different sport. The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game,” according to an article in the Deseret News.

According to a 2022, Washington Post-University of Maryland poll:

50 percent of respondents said transgender girls should be barred from participating in youth sports against other girls. That number increased to 55 percent in high school sports and 58 percent at the collegiate and professional level. And 68 percent of Americans say transgender girls would have a competitive advantage over their cisgender peers.

By the way, a person is cisgender if the sex they’re assigned at birth aligns with their gender. So, I am not a biological female – I am cisgender. Really? Change the name of a skunk and it still stinks.

The following is a list of states that have a state law that bans transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

In 2020, Idaho became the first state to pass a ban on transgender female athletes competing in women’s sports at the youth, high school and college levels.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky Louisiana

Mississippi

Montana

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

West Virginia

Some states have already passed legislation that has not become law yet that would ban transgender youths from participating in girls’ sports, while other states passed bills that were later vetoed.

Sometimes (no, lots of times), I wonder how God views humanity in reference to the illogical things that people do.