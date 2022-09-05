Honduran Illegal Immigrant Responsible for Violent Home Invasions Sentenced to 29 Years; Must Serve Entire Term Before Deportation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Having been in custody since his original arrest, Matute will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future; he will be required to serve his entire prison term before official deportation proceedings to his native Honduras will begin. File photo: United States Department of Homeland Security

HOUSTON, TX – A Honduran illegal immigrant who was responsible for a series of violent home invasions in Houston, Texas has been sentenced to a 29-year prison term, according to a statement released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Denis Matute, 27, was sentenced on multiple charges in late August, including 108 months for two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and 240 months – 120 months for each charge – for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, for a total of 348 in prison.

When handing down his sentence, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa noted the “sadistic” method Matute used toward the victim of one of the home invasions, and according to an ICE statement, this case was much more than just about the charges the illegal immigrant had previously pleaded guilty to on November 2, 2021.

“Matute was part of a robbery crew that was involved in several crimes. One occurred at the A1 Flea Market in Houston. There, the crew handcuffed a security guard and proceeded to kick him while down,” the statement said. “They then robbed two separate booths and pointed guns at multiple individuals. During the hearing, the judge commented on how Matute and his crew carjacked an individual at gunpoint while in route to the robbery.”

“Matute was also convicted for his role in the robbery of the R&R Pawn Shop in January 2017,” the ICE statement continued. “During that robbery, the crew pointed guns at employees’ heads before breaking the glass and stealing multiple items to include expensive Rolex watches.

