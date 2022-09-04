Op-Ed: We Are Living In A Society Where Women Kill Children and Men Have Sex With Them – “Satan’s War On Children Is A War On God”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The war on children in the United States of America is unfathomable. The greatest sovereign nation on the planet is stained by horrific atrocities on the most innocent and vulnerable of human beings.

Abortion

While accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Teresa told an international audience: “Millions are dying deliberately by the will of the mother. And this is what is the greatest destroyer of peace today. Because if a mother can kill her own child – what is left but for me to kill you and you kill me?”

According to the Guttmacher Institute’s Abortion Provider Census, a total of 930,160 abortions were carried out in the U.S. in 2020, an 8 percent rise from 2017, when the last report was published. In 2020, about one in five pregnancies ended in abortion. More specifically, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) increased from 18 percent in 2017 to 21 percent in 2020, a 12 percent increase.

“America needs no words from me to see how your decision in Roe v. Wade has deformed a great nation. The so-called right to abortion has pitted mothers against their children and women against men.” –Mother Theresa

Sexual Child Abuse

People usually believe that strangers sexually violate children. Although that’s true to a certain extent, the reality is that in more than 90 percent of cases, the perpetrator is someone that the child knows, trusts, and loves.

Child Sexual Abuse Statistics

Around 10 percent of children experience sexual assault or abuse.

Over 80 percent of victims younger than 18 are female.

The victim knows the perpetrators in 93 percent of the cases.

Almost a third of the perpetrators are the child’s family members.

35 percent of male perpetrators had been victims of sexual abuse themselves.

Four in ten sexual assaults are committed by another child.

Males represent 96 percent of all perpetrators.

One in seven sexual assaults by children occurs during after-school hours.

Studies have shown that the vast majority of perpetrators of child sexual abuse are male. General findings strongly indicate that men are more likely than women to commit sexual violence, regardless of age, gender, race, or culture.

In a 2022, opinion piece for Townhall, Michael Brown asserts, “Satan is not just trying to silence the next generation. He is seeking to wipe it out, declaring an all-out war on our children. They are being slaughtered in the womb. They are being kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. They are being raped and abused and neglected and used. They are being brainwashed by their teachers and bullied by their peers. They are lost and lonely, depressed and suicidal. They cut themselves and kill themselves. Their innocence is being robbed and their security is being stolen.”

“Satan’s war on children is a war on God because the children belong to him.” –John MacArthur