Op-Ed: War on Sex and Gender is War on God’s Creation of Male and Female – God Does Not Make Mistakes

God created male and female – one of each biological sex/gender. God does not categorize sex and gender as different types. And God does not make mistakes. File photo: Malivan Iuliia, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Let me say upfront that Jesus loves all people, and that includes transgender people. And I have great compassion and empathy for individuals that are confused about their gender; who suffer from childhood mental health trauma; or who are bullied due to gender identify issues – especially children and adolescents.

However, the God of the Bible created male and female – one of each biological sex/gender. God does not categorize sex and gender as different types. And God does not make mistakes.

“Transsexualism, also known as transgenderism, Gender Identity Disorder (GID), or gender dysphoria, is a feeling that your biological/genetic/physiological gender does not match the gender you identify with and/or perceive yourself to be. Transsexuals/transgenders often describe themselves as feeling “trapped” in a body that does not match their true gender…and may also seek hormone therapy and/or gender reassignment surgery to bring their bodies into conformity with their perceived gender.”

A 2022 Pew Research Poll revealed the majority of Americans believe that a person’s gender and sex are assigned at birth — and that number is on the rise from even a year ago.

Poll Excerpts:

Roughly eight-in-ten U.S. adults say there is at least some discrimination against transgender people in our society, and a majority favor laws that would protect transgender individuals from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces. At the same time, 60% say a person’s gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth, up from 56% in 2021 and 54% in 2017. Roughly six-in-ten adults (58%) favor proposals that would require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth (17% oppose this, 24% neither favor nor oppose) About three-in-ten parents of K-12 students (29%) say at least one of their children has learned about people who are transgender or nonbinary from a teacher or another adult at their school. The vast majority of Republicans and those who lean toward the GOP say gender is determined by sex assigned at birth (86%), compared with 38% of Democrats and Democratic leaners. When asked about factors that have influenced their views about whether someone’s gender can be different from the sex they were assigned at birth, 44% point to science and three-in-ten (28%) point to their religious views. 46% say they would favor making it illegal for health care professionals to provide someone younger than 18 with medical care for gender transitions. 41% would favor requiring transgender individuals to use public bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth rather than the gender they identify with. Majorities of U.S. adults across age groups express support for laws and policies that would protect transgender individuals from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public spaces such as restaurants and stores.

God’s View of Sex/Gender

So God created humankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. Genesis 1:27, ESV

“Genesis tells us God made us male and female to be His image-bearers. That means his decision to give us gendered bodies wasn’t arbitrary. Nor was it just for practical reasons like making babies. It was necessary so that we could have the capacity to bear his image. That’s why Christians can’t join culture in re-defining gender as a social construct…It’s not because we’re bigots or phobic. It’s not because we want to deny people their rights or maintain our traditions. It’s because gender is sacred. It isn’t something manufactured by society and culture. It is an eternally significant work of God intended to reflect and represent his own holy, triune, and loving nature throughout his Creation. We dare not mess with that.”

As followers of Jesus we are called to show love, mercy, kindness, and grace to others – and that includes transgender people. However, Christians march on their knees in God’s army and use the Bible’s truth as their sword. And it’s up to adults to protect children and speak out for children.