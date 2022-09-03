Op-Ed: Why Do Preschoolers Need Drag Queen Story Hour in Libraries and Schools? – They Don’t

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Drag Queen culture is not for kids. This is a response from Kitty Demure to mothers and/or fathers who indoctrinate their children with the aid of a drag queen. Photo credit: Kitty Demure / YouTube.

Folks, I am against any organization or group that targets young children for the sole purpose of promoting their own agenda concerning sexuality, gender, sexual orientation, etc. The responsibility of teaching younger children about sex/gender/sexual orientation needs to be initiated by parents and/or guardians – and certainly not by a group of males overdressed in ridiculous costumes and shaking their backsides. Save the outfits for adult Halloween parties or adult drag queen shows.

And I would also disagree with females dressing up in outlandish male costumes for the same reasons listed above.

“Lumped under the LGBTQ umbrella, DQSH claims to “celebrate diversity,” but what are children really being taught to accept? We are talking about adult men performing (really, mocking) femininity — often in provocative, sexualized costumes— the kind women don’t typically wear, certainly not when invited to read to children.”

“Drag queens, who are essentially hyper-sexualized caricatures of women, should not be interacting with children, particularly in a tax-funded public library.”

Does DQSH make children vulnerable to adult predators?

Even drag queens have cautioned parents about exposing their children to drag culture. In 2021, drag queen Kitty Demure had a message for parents who take their children to Drag Queen Story Hour.

“I have no idea why you want drag queens to read books to your children… What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them and admire them so much? Other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage? I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child? … A drag queen performs in a nightclub for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on. And backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs… So, I don’t think this is an avenue you would want your child to explore… But to actually get [your children] involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part.”

According to a Fox News report in 2021, “A Milwaukee judge and former president of an LGBTQ organization that sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events has been arrested on child pornography charges.”

According to a 2021 ABC-13 news report, “Houston Public Library is apologizing after a man charged for sexually assaulting a child was allowed to entertain children at Drag Queen Storytime. The library said Friday that a review revealed the volunteer never completed a background check before he was allowed to participate in the program.”

According to a 2019 article in in Metro News, “Over the past year, the Austin Public Library in Texas has allowed sex offenders to read to children during “Drag Queen Story Time,” a pro-family organization has learned. This is the latest development in a series of related findings this year. At least three Texas sex offenders have participated in “Drag Queen Story Time” — programs that seek to teach children about gender fluidity and give them “queer” role models through reading events in public libraries.”

According to a 2018 article in CBN News, “Last summer the Boston Public Library allowed drag queens dressed as Catholic nuns, called the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” to read to kids… At another reading event, a man dressed in drag encouraged a young child to become a drag queen. “I want to be a superhero,” a little girl says in a video from the event. The drag queen responded, “You can be a drag queen superhero.””

Read the following stories at RedState: “Drag queens have been on video putting on strip dances in front of children and cursing with them in the room to boot…Photos show children laying on top of a drag queen at a Portland Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour…We’re told constantly that we need to be more tolerant and accepting, yet we’re continuously subjected to incidents where our children are exposed to these overt displays of sexuality. This isn’t about tolerance or acceptance anymore, it’s more about disturbed people preying on children in some way, shape, or form.”

Brief history of Drag Queen Story Hour

First established in San Francisco in 2015 by the writer Michelle Tea, Drag Queen Story Hour is an event where males dress up like females and read stories to children in libraries and bookshops.

The Drag Queen Story Hour website states, “DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

Parents that support and promote DQSH can organize parties in their own homes and invite drag queens or rent their venues with their own money.

How do citizens stop DQSH at tax-funded libraries, schools, and other places?

According to a 2022 FOX5 news story, Council Member Vickie Paladino of Queens called the Drag Story Hour NYC, degeneracy, child grooming, and sexualization. She said that “adult drag performers have no business in our schools.”

“Our public schools are using your tax dollars to fund LGBTQ+ indoctrination. Drag Queens, who are grown men dressed up in stereotyped female clothes, and grotesque makeup, are performing in multiple schools throughout NYC. Since 2018, the group Drag Queen Story Hour NYC has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer cash.”

According to a 2022 article in the Washington Examiner, “As “Drag Queen Story Hour” events for children pop up across the nation, a handful were canceled after concerned community members spoke out. Apex, North Carolina’s Pride Festival this weekend was one of many slated to hold a Drag Queen Story Hour in its “kid’s zone” until town residents complained. Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert said the decision was the result of “careful consideration” of community feedback.”

The above article continues, “We must not tolerate the sexualization of children. Parents need to pick up the phone and call their schools and libraries hosting drag shows. More politicians need to step in and ask questions about why government funds are being used for such events. As these cancellations show, making your concern known works.”

My questions:

Why don’t drag queens respect the views of all parents and rent out their own revenues for reading to children and stay out of tax-funded locations?

Why not allow parents to teach about diversity and inclusion to their own children?

Why not agree to disagree with other views about drag queen culture instead of pushing your own agenda onto society.

Why indoctrinate and confuse preschoolers on gender?

Did any of the drag queens consult child development specialists?

I have no issue with males who like to dress up like women and entertain other adults in places not funded by taxpayers. I do have an issue with these same males exposing gender identity issues and sexuality onto preschoolers who are not able to understand the concepts based on child development.