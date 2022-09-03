Op-Ed: “A Clear and Present Danger to Our Democracy”– The Biden Regime’s New Buzzwords for Conservatives

President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Thursday to warn that America’s democratic values are under assault by forces of extremism loyal to former President Donald J. Trump. Image credit: CBC News / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the Biden regime was communicating to the speechwriters on how to craft the unprecedented rant of discrimination against conservatives – which was aimed at former President Donald Trump. Fearmongers Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, and other political autocrats probably gathered in the West Wing over coffee and cake to brainstorm hate-speech for the Biden bullying pulpit.

The Deep State is clamoring for Republicans to be viewed as violent extremists. Is a civil war on their agenda? Was Team Biden threatening citizens to stop condemning the 2020 presidential election as being stolen?

Make no mistake – the wording of Czar Biden’s speech was deliberately scripted to stir up chaos and controversy among citizens. Divide and conquer – the shadow government’s battle cry.

Speech Excerpts:

“There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.” “But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.” “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” “Now, I want to be very clear — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.” “They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.” “They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.” “That’s why respected conservatives, like Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig, has called Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans, quote, a ‘clear and present danger’ to our democracy.”

This wasn’t just a rant by an elderly leader in cognitive decline – it was powerful and poisonous propaganda by the Capital Hill censorship police. Replace Biden with Xi Jinping and the buzzwords the Chinese dictator would use in a speech against the people he considers to be rivals.

Citizens, open your ears and pay attention to future tirades from Czar Biden, his lefty liberals, and the mainstream media mafia – listen for the parroting buzzwords.

Is America on the doorstep of persecution to all that dare disagree with the Deep State’s vile ideology of anti-freedom? Just listen to Xi Jinping Biden’s speech again.